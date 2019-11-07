URBANA — Normally, director Tim Broeker and the Urbana High School theater department have to juggle the schedules of 35-40 cast members during a given play.
This week’s performances of “Theory of Relativity,” are decidedly different. The musical only includes 12 cast members, and there isn’t just one featured actor among them.
“It’s 12 people who have pretty much even weight. They never leave the stage the entire show," Broeker said. "They’re kind of all a part of everybody’s number and carry the same weight within the show in terms of their significance.”
The cast rotates throughout, telling individual stories that eventually all intersect.
The performances began Wednesday (7 p.m. through Saturday) and end on Sunday (2:30 p.m.).
Meanwhile, across town ...
AT CENTRAL
“The Addams Family.” It’s based on the classic New Yorker cartoons, was a television show and a movie is in now in theaters.
It runs at 7 p.m. today, Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. All performances will be at Central High School’s Decker Theater.
AT CENTENNIAL
“She Kills Monsters: The Young Adventurers Edition.” Follow Agnes Evans as she tries to understand Dungeons and Dragons and the world that her younger sister Tilly loved so much.
Shows are at 7 p.m. today and Friday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the high school.