Speaking to a joint session of Congress the day after the attack on Pearl Harbor, President Franklin D. Roosevelt referred to the day it happened — Dec. 7, 1941 — as “a date which will live in infamy.”
Speaking to a veterans’ group on Sept. 7, 1988, however, then-Vice President George H.W. Bush shocked his crowd by saying, “Today is Pearl Harbor Day.” It didn’t prevent him from being elected president two months later, but it is enough to give us pause when we think of dates that will resonate forever.
Why the discourse on a memorable date?
Playwright Nicole Anderson Cobb wants us to consider the impact of another date, Jan. 6, 2021, and how the events of that date arose as people were all too willing to create tribes of grievance, breaking the bonds of community along the way. In “Homegrown: An Insurrection Play” at the Station Theatre in Urbana, Anderson Cobb shows how people become obsessed with their own interests and perspectives and alienated from their community.
At the core of the story is a strong Black woman, Bernice (convincingly played by Misty Martin), who is an associate pastor of a church with a diverse congregation. The play begins not long after the 2020 election and continues until spring 2021.
As the action gets underway, Bernice is concerned that the senior pastor’s wife, Kelly (June Clark Eubanks), has undermined the church’s mission and sense of community with the proliferation of conspiracy theories about election fraud. Clark Eubanks impresses as a former prom queen who grows into a reactive fanatic.
Although the senior pastor’s family is White and Bernice’s family is Black, race is less important to the two pastors than building a sense of shared community. Indeed, Bernice’s brother, Mike (played with fervent intensity by Alexander Harris), encourages her to leave the “White church” and return to her family’s own church, which their parents lead.
But for Bernice, there are larger issues than family and race: She wants to build spiritual coalitions of community across all boundaries — and she feels disenfranchised by her family’s church because she is a woman.
The company was still working out some kinks when The News-Gazette reviewed final dress rehearsal Thursday evening, and understudy Aaron Clark had been pressed into service with script in hand as the senior pastor, Josh. Director Ben F. Locke has woven a strong ensemble performance from the actors who keep us engaged throughout. Felipe Carmona returns to the Station’s stage as Ricky, Bernice’s potential love interest, which the character deserves.
As the adults in the play travel insular, self-centered paths across the play’s 19 scenes, we see the counterpoint of the impact on their sons, Cody and Mason (played with verve and clarity by Harry Brown and Seth Hubbard).
Both of these young characters are somewhat adrift as their fathers, Josh and Mike, focus on passion projects of their own. Ultimately, it is Mason who reminds Cody that their time will come if they are not distracted by their parents’ antics.
The challenge of the play is that its many scenes cause the action to be somewhat impressionistic, and the number of blackouts slow the story’s momentum. Playwright Anderson Cobb, a leading activist whose work has made a national impact on important topics, has packed this drama with ideas. Some judicious trimming and collapsing of the play’s timeline could help this work get the attention it deserves.
Niccole Powers artfully delivers the open, airy design of a pastor’s office that allows for easy changes to the church pulpit in tandem with Brian Hagy’s typically flexible lighting design. Vivian Krishnan’s costumes are crafted with good taste and humor. Michael Miller’s sound design fills in the needed voices of the congregation.
“Homegrown” is especially timely at this moment following an election when conspiracy theories and election denial seem to have been rejected by the electorate across the country. It remains to be seen how our democratic process will continue to evolve, and Anderson Cobb advocates for building community across artificial divides.
For now, though, Jan. 6 is a date that lives in infamy. And we wonder how long it will take until some future president gets it wrong. Let’s hope our nation can continue to “bind its wounds” and heal the scars from that date. Anderson Cobb, and her characters, stand ready to help.