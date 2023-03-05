Have you heard the one about the little old ladies who poison gentleman callers and convince their delusional nephew to bury the corpses in the basement?
No, it’s not a new murder-themed podcast. It’s a new production of an old chestnut at Urbana’s Station Theatre.
When “Arsenic and Old Lace” first opened on Broadway in 1941, one critic wrote, “You wouldn’t believe that homicidal mania could be such great fun.” Now, that’s a quote to melt a press agent’s heart — and we’re still mentioning it 82 years later.
The Champaign Urbana Theatre Company is in residence at the Station until March 12 with playwright Joseph Kesselring’s best-known work. Theater lore has it that Kesselring’s play, which was originally titled “Bodies in Our Cellar,” was substantially rewritten by its producers, Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse, themselves authors of numerous successful plays. This may explain why Kesselring was a one-hit wonder.
With its 14-person cast, nearly unknown among new plays today, “Arsenic and Old Lace” kept audiences rolling in the aisles for more than three years, amassing 1,444 performances to become one of the longest-running plays in Broadway history. (Even the Brits loved it and kept it afloat in London for more than 1,300 performances.) It was World War II, remember, and the need for escapist entertainment was high.
In a nod to its cultural moment, Kesselring has one of the elderly sisters say, “I’ve almost come to the conclusion that this Mr. Hitler isn’t a Christian.” Well, yes, Abby (played with verve by Kelly Barbour-Conerty), he might be what we would call “problematic” today.
Abby and her sister, Martha (local theater stalwart Diane Pritchard), make use of their late father’s laboratory to concoct lethal potions. Their father made a fortune inventing patent medicines while experimenting on “patients.”
Why would two kindly ladies do such a thing?
The Brewster sisters think there are too many older men who have no homes, no families and no reason to live. The dotty siblings have a nephew living with them who thinks he’s Teddy Roosevelt (Bryce Bennyhoff in a “bully” performance). When a poisoned victim succumbs, the “president” is there to help his aunts with the victims of “yellow fever.”
This may not sound like “great fun,” but at the dress rehearsal seen by The News-Gazette, director Tania Arazi Coambs kept the action flowing with spirited performances from her large cast. Addie Hoegberg’s scenic design artfully echoes a Brooklyn brownstone on the tiny stage of the Station Theatre. Hoegberg even manages to include five paths of entrance and exit required to help keep the farcical action humming along.
The lighting design by Jesse Folks sets the comic mood and shifts to more ominous tones as needed. The costumes by Joanna Wright and Susan Curtis, which were still in development at the dress rehearsal, honestly locate the action and the characters in their era.
The insanity of the sisters’ crimes only works as comedy due to the presence of a (mostly) sane nephew who works as a theater critic for a New York newspaper. When Mortimer (Dylan Holt, a bright, new discovery) realizes that his family has engaged in such horrid behavior, his immediate instinct is to find ways to cover it up. The harder Mortimer works, the more challenges he finds — and the comic antics increase.
Just when Mortimer thinks he may be able to manage the situation, his ne’er-do-well brother Jonathan (Jace Jamison, as the menacing sibling) arrives to complicate everyone’s lives. In the original Broadway version, Boris Karloff played Jonathan in a bit of stunt-casting. The character, you see, is supposed to look like Boris Karloff after bad plastic surgery.
Among the challenges of this (or any) production of “Arsenic and Old Lace” are the number of comic references made about the theater that may pass over the heads of anyone not steeped in early-20th-century theater history. It is likely why the play has not been revived on Broadway in nearly 40 years.
The theater jokes that land, of course, are those about critics and how they hate theater, would rather be writing about real estate, or write their reviews in advance.
None of that is true, but it’s OK. We can laugh along.