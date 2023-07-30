If You Go What: Station Theatre presents ‘Ride the Cyclone.’ Music and lyrics by Brooke Maxwell and Jacob Redmond, book by Jacob Redmond, directed by Nathan Bohannon.
When: 3 p.m. Sunday and Aug. 6; 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.
Runtime: 90 minutes, no intermission.
Where: Station Theatre, 223 N. Broadway Ave., U.
Tickets: $15 for adults, $13 for seniors and students.
Box office: stationtheatre.ludus.com, 217-384-4000.
For theatergoers of a certain age, the words “The Amazing Karnak” may stir memories of a bit performed decades ago by Johnny Carson on “The Tonight Show.”
When you see Karnak in the Station Theatre’s summer musical production, however, you are more likely to recall the magical fortune-telling machine Zoltar from the classic Tom Hanks movie “Big.” In that film, Zoltar dispenses wisdom and grants wishes from a box located off the midway of a carnival.
This latter evocation seems to have influenced Brooke Maxwell and Jacob Redmond in the development of their character-driven song cycle, “Ride the Cyclone,” which opened Thursday in Urbana. At the final dress rehearsal seen by The News-Gazette, Kevin Paul Wickart’s Karnak delivered deadpan commentary after members of Saint Cassian’s Chamber Choir were killed during a roller-coaster accident. (Yes, things begin on a dark note.)
Each of the young people is offered a chance to redeem themselves and get a second chance at life, but only one of them can be granted that opportunity. Before anyone gets a second chance, though, the choir members must face the demons that haunted their first trip through the land of the living.
All of the six young actors have a moment to shine in the spotlight, singing tales of existential angst as experienced by 21st-century teens. “Trauma” may seem an overused term in the world today, but these adolescents faced challenges before their tragic deaths that many of today’s youth will likely find relevant.
When they tell their tales, we can easily share their feelings of alienation, desire, frustration, loneliness and heartache. How each of them deals with their fate offers insight to the human condition that is by turns funny and heartfelt.
The authors liberally employ stereotypes in the pursuit of their story, which appears to have led to numerous changes made since the work’s 2008 premiere in Vancouver. After at least two dozen productions since it first opened, some observers have been surprised that “Ride the Cyclone” has yet to attain a Broadway bow.
Given controversies over the way disability was represented in a prior version, which resulted in a vigorous online protest, and continuing issues related to fairly innocuous stereotypes and cultural appropriation, 2023 commercial theater culture may have left this show behind.
Kimmy Schofield is the alpha female, Ocean, who is determined be the one to get a second chance at life. She pressures kindly Constance (Melissa Goldman) to vote for her, but Constance has an awakening about life that shifts her post-mortem consciousness. Evan Arnold plays Noel Gruber, an alienated gay teen who dreams of transforming himself into a Marlene Dietrich character.
Mischa Bachinski (David Sommer) is a Ukrainian orphan who seeks success as a rapper and drops a beat with “My Life Is Awesome,” a sad yet catchy ditty that uses inartful repetition to hammer its point. Ciara Kenny plays Ricky Potts, who has been so traumatized by life that he cannot communicate. In the afterlife, Ricky finds freedom to express (and fulfill) his fantasies. Finally, there is Jane Doe (Mary Jane Oken). She was a new girl with a heavenly voice, but the others do not know her name and Jane cannot recall her life.
Clearly, this is fairly dark stuff for summer entertainment, but director Nathan Bohannon keeps the action moving at a clip that lets the characters tell their stories and helps the darkly comic story find its humanity.
Indeed, there are moments when the action is so intensely paced — and amplified — on the tiny Station stage that the text become sa little garbled. As the run unfolds and the performers have audiences, this is sure to improve.
At 14 musical numbers running a little more than 90 minutes without intermission, “Ride the Cyclone” is a lively diversion from our central Illinois heat.