We just got rid of the goblins on Halloween.
Is it already time for the gobblers?
That is what you might think when you learn there is something called “The Thanksgiving Play,” which opened Thursday night at the Station Theatre in Urbana.
You can keep your carving knife sheathed, however, because the playwright wields her own with satirical abandon.
The 2016 comedy by Larissa FastHorse forces its audience to consider how holiday traditions based on myths about Native Americans and White colonizers are actually lies we tell ourselves to assuage guilty feelings.
While the 2020 MacArthur Foundation honoree has created a work that induces chuckles, chortles and the occasional guffaw, you will likely find yourself asking, “Should I be laughing right now?”
There is pleasure and even some horror in the humor, and that is just as FastHorse wants it.
A member of the Sicangu Lakota nation of South Dakota, FastHorse had a deep background in performance as a professional ballet dancer before she went to Europe as a lead actor in the musical “Fame.”
She has created the dream of many regional theater producers: a one-set, six-actor comedy that requires only White actors, or actors who appear to be White.
One of the most widely produced plays in the United States in 2019, “The Thanksgiving Play” is slated for Broadway production next spring.
Indeed, the Whiteness of American theater is a key concern of the playwright, who has discussed the difficulties she has had getting her Native American plays done.
It is sadly ironic that the playwright’s frustration over the absence of Native actors onstage is also the main conceit of her most popular play.
When Logan (Natalie Collins) quits a brief acting career to return to the safety of her teaching job, she finds herself beset by angry parents due to a production of “The Iceman Cometh” performed by high school students.
In an attempt to save her job, she has obtained grants to create a Thanksgiving play that dovetails with Native American Heritage Month.
She hires a guest artist she believes to be Native American. Logan’s plan is to create a “devised work,” which is developed through deep collaboration among a group, in the hope of making something “authentic” that engages Thanksgiving from a Native perspective.
Joining Logan is her quintessentially “woke” paramour, Jaxton (Henry Collins, the real-life spouse of Natalie), whose passions are yoga and theater.
Jaxton thinks of himself as a professional actor, even though his performances are lectures on composting and he is paid by tips in a coffee can.
Logan has also recruited a local elementary history teacher, Caden (Jeff Horger), who is a frustrated playwright, to help guide her project.
Caden is a bit of a fanboy when it comes to Logan’s previous work, telling her that “Iceman” was “so much more relevant with 15-year-olds.”
With her grant money, Logan has hired a woman she thinks is an “authentic” Native American based on a photo of her dressed in braids and a turquoise necklace.
Alicia (Erin Roux) is the somewhat clueless comic foil of the play who uses sex appeal to get what she wants — and creates some complications along the way.
At the final dress rehearsal seen by The News-Gazette, director and Indigenous scholar Christiana Molldrem Horkulich kept the action snapping along for a brisk 90 minutes on Hannah Killough’s clever, realistic design of a school classroom set in Anywhere, USA.
Killough also created the costumes, which are marked with a lightly humorous touch.
Madison Chaney’s lighting keeps the action bright and lively. Taylor Hanson and Alex Noa round out the charming acting company.
Although playwright FastHorse has written and spoken a great deal about “performative wokeness” on the part of White people, the word “woke” never appears in her play.
She knows what we know: The term has become inflammatory shorthand across the political spectrum.
When a word means everything, it means nothing.
Essayist Amanda Hess seems to get it right when considering “wokeness” in a 2016 New York Times essay: “When White people aspire to get points for consciousness, they walk right into the crosshairs between allyship and appropriation.”
In “The Thanksgiving Play,” the author finds an easy target.