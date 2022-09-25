There is no question the theater is a big old memory machine. Even as a performance is cranking away, making us question the choices we have made in life, wondering at the lives playing out before us, or encouraging us to sit back and enjoy the spectacle, memory is the land in which we live. How can it be otherwise when a performance vanishes into memory even as it flashes before our eyes?
That was the situation Thursday evening at the Station Theatre in Urbana, when the Celebration Company launched its 50th season with Jonathan Larson’s “Tick, Tick ... BOOM!”
From the first sound of a loudly ticking clock, which reminds Jon (Aaron J. Godwin) he is about to turn 30 years old and has little to show for his career as a writer of musical theater, the assembled audience can rest assured: There is something for everyone in this production, especially if tuneful songs that run a gamut of musical styles is your thing.
The talented Larson, who tragically died of an aortic aneurysm just before his wildly successful musical “Rent” opened in 1996, had created this show as a solo performance piece. After the author’s death, a producer invited Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright David Auburn to help craft what became “Tick, Tick ... BOOM!” Last year, another well-known author of musicals, the brilliant Lin-Manuel Miranda, directed a two-hour film version nominated for two Academy Awards.
In the Station’s tight, 90-minute production, which runs until Oct. 9, director Benny Zielke keeps the action moving at a crisp pace while allowing each of the actors an opportunity to shine. As we have come to expect at the Station, the space in the tiny theater is used to maximum effect with sturdy black wooden risers standing before a monochromatic silhouette of the Manhattan skyline, giving the company a range of playing levels to match the whirlwind of emotional chaos facing the lead character.
Jon’s best friend, Michael (Cedric Jones), has given up on his artistic dreams and “settled” for a high-paying job in marketing. Michael wants Jon, who can write a song about any topic, to consider leaving his theatrical pursuit and joining the chase for money. Susan (Kimmy Schofield) is a dancer and the love of Jon’s life, but she wants to leave the struggle of New York City and move to a more peaceful place. As Jon battles his own fear of never amounting to anything, he is pulled from his calling by those he loves. How does he do it? With 13 well-executed songs that move the action, tell the story and give each member of the five-person cast moments in the spotlight. Anika Nims and Kiah Johnson lift the show in their supporting roles.
From the first sung notes, Godwin puts his extensive vocal training to good use as he faces Jon’s struggle, an artistic trope that could be excruciating to watch. Aided by the steady hands of music director and keyboardist Aaron Ames, the songs tell stories of love, the challenges of becoming an artist and how difficult it can be to let go of the familiar as you pursue your dream. Schofield as Susan is a terrific match for Godwin’s Jon as her needs conflict with his own. Jones makes Michael a charming presence as he rises in business while carrying a sad secret.
Watching this play, we can be forgiven if we think of it a prequel to Larson’s prize-winning “Rent.” In some ways, this deeply personal musical is a sketch for what might have come had Larson survived beyond the age of 35. Had he lived, Larson would be 62 years old, but his tragic, preventable death locks him in memory as a young artist on the precipice of something wonderful. In the Station’s current production, you can experience that wonder.