When Oscar Wilde wrote that a cynic was someone who knows “the price of everything, and the value of nothing,” he could have been talking about Tessa.
She is the chatty, charming host of a reality show called “Flip It and List It,” which you will not find in your cable television listings. Tessa is the catalyst for the emotionally bumpy (and often funny) ride that the Castillo sisters, Patricia and Julia, endure when it is time to sell their family home.
Playwright Eliana Pipes’ “Dream Hou$e,” which opened Thursday at the Station Theatre in Urbana, confronts a panoply of issues that rise to the fore when older generations pass and we are forced to confront family legends we have learned in the face of truths that were masked.
Patricia and Julia believe that their family home was built by their great-great-grandfather with his own hands. As Tessa, a Realtor-turned-television host, digs through the family’s past (both recent and long ago), tensions arise between the sisters when “reality” intersects with family lore.
The play concerns itself with the ways in which traditional urban communities gentrify, causing ethnic groups to uproot and create a diaspora, severed from intergenerational histories. In the case of the Castillo sisters, they have the good fortune to be owners of the property in question.
Unlike many, they have not been chased from their neighborhood by exorbitant rents. Their forebears have, in fact, obtained a small piece of the American Dream — and the sisters have a chance to profit handsomely from it.
But at what cost?
For the Station’s latest production, director Jacqueline Moreno has elicited rich, well-formed performances from her ensemble. The actors shift smoothly from the reality-television segments into more private exchanges triggered by a memory of their mother, or an anxiety provoked by finding “lost” artifacts from their family’s past.
Mariana Seda impresses as Patricia, an accountant who upended her life to care for her mother and wants only to rise higher in the professional class.
As the evolving earthmother Julia, who is worried about her loss of cultural roots and distressed over the impact it may have on the child growing inside her, Laney Rodriguez takes the audience on a spiritual journey that mirrors her sister’s materialist struggle.
Gabrielle Demarco is the charismatic Tessa who, in addition to knowing no personal boundaries, just might sell you a new home during intermission.
The Station always does more with less on its tiny stage. Designers consistently find creative ways to manipulate the playing space. In “Dream Hou$e,” designers Robert Petersen (scenic), Eli Davis (lighting), Benji Davis (costumes) and Adam Soper (sound) are fully up to the task.
Petersen’s creation of a Southern California-style Spanish colonial home takes us right into the heart of the Castillo sisters’ cultural quandary, and his collaborators create the shifts of mood necessary to drive the story.
But when does “more” become “less”? When a 90-minute, one-act play becomes a 105-minute performance due to scene changes and an added intermission. Lucky for us, it is time well spent.
Playwright Pipes and director Moreno are deeply interested in what is gained and what is lost in the journey to become ourselves. How is who we were connected to who we are becoming? Do we lose our heritage, or carry it with us?
If you have ever asked yourself these questions, the Castillo sisters will be at the Station Theatre for you, until Feb. 12.