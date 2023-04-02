When you see the title “5 Lesbians Eating a Quiche,” the questions begin.
Is this a twist on the 1982 book “Real Men Don’t Eat Quiche”? Or is it a take on John Ford Noonan’s 1980 play, “A Coupla White Chicks Sitting Around Talking,” from the perspective of the Five Lesbian Brothers? (Before you choke on your morning coffee, just search “Five Lesbian Brothers” on your phone.) And why are the authors two guys named Andrew Hobgood and Evan Linder?
This latest offering that opened Thursday at the Station Theatre in Urbana is a plucky, hourlong comedy that pokes gentle fun at mid-20th-century mores about women who love women (and definitely do not love men). The play is set in 1956 small-town America, and every audience member is given a name tag with a woman’s name neatly printed on it. At the final dress rehearsal attended by The News-Gazette, the effusive actors referred to audience members as “sisters,” called us by the new names we sported and peppered us incessantly with questions about eggs and quiche.
A glance at Niccole Powers’ scenic design gives clues to this conversation. She has created a meeting room set in an Eisenhower-era bomb shelter with a large shrine to the egg. You might say, “Well, sure, what is a quiche without an egg?” But these women are more than a little obsessed with nature’s protein-filled orb.
You see, we have wandered into a meeting of the Susan B. Anthony Society for the Sisters of Gertrude Stein. We’re all sisters here (and somewhere in America, a politician’s head is exploding). The “widows,” as they refer to themselves before a moment of reckoning in the play’s second half, are bedecked in tasteful middle-American couture of the period courtesy of designer Vivian Krishnan’s sharp eye for detail. Nick Shaw’s lighting is a smooth, clean wash of color with crisp dramatic effects in key moments. The sound design of Andrew Phanor meshes with Shaw’s lighting to deepen the play’s impact, when needed.
There are moments during the “meeting” when it seems as though we are witnessing a “Saturday Night Live” sketch gone awry. That may be because Hobgood and Linder originally wrote the piece as a 10-minute play before expanding it into its current form. It premiered in 2011 at the New Colony, now known as New Coordinates, in Chicago, before becoming a hit at the 2012 New York International Fringe Festival, which earned it an off-Broadway run. Since that time, it has had dozens of productions and been translated into five languages.
In director Kendall Jeonson’s cheeky (and often charming) production, the focus is suitably on the five talented actors who host the gathering of sisters and drive the action of the play. Each member of the ensemble has moments when she shines.
Zoë Dunn (Vern) is the “Ms. Fix-It” of the group, who enjoys fitting women into tailored slacks and keeps their clubhouse running efficiently.
Tiphaine Kouadou (Ginny) is the initially shy new kid whose enthusiasm for eating quiche provokes hearty laughs and makes us wonder if there is a more euphemistic meaning.
Ellen Magee (Lulie) returns to the local stage as the leader of the society of sisters. She also has the honor of judging the various types of quiche in order to honor a prize winner. The model of an upright “widow,” she enjoys a belated entrance as the others work to build suspense.
Erin Roux (Dale) drives the action into bizarre emotional territory in a carefully wrought performance that gives the production a slightly sordid denouement.
Heather Smith-Holley is a fluttery delight as the aptly named Wren Robin.
To deepen your perspective on the Station’s current offering, it may be worth remembering that we live in different times not only from when the play is set but also from when it premiered. Today, this 2011 play is a cultural artifact. In the current era, when theaters are working to enhance diversity, equity and inclusion — and the Station has been a leader in this over the past few years — it is a challenge to imagine a play on this topic written by two men getting a first production.
It is no coincidence that the Chicago theater company once led by these playwrights changed its name from New “Colony” to New “Coordinates.”
It is decidedly weird, in the senses of both funny and strange, when the “sisters” in the play exhort everyone in the theater to shout an affirmation of their identities. There is a nagging feeling, just below the surface, that male audience members should not be saying these things. Are we complicit in an erasure of identity? Or is it just good, clean fun?
Maybe that’s the problem with worshiping the egg. It has an expiration date.
Is the play funny? Yes. Will it make you think about cultural appropriation? It should. Is that the playwrights’ comic point? Not likely.
If you can check your sociological reservations when you get your name tag at the door, you are likely to enjoy a lively time.
But whatever you do, don’t be Marjorie.