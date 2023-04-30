Writing teachers have long told students that they should “write what they know.” The idea is that we can write more clearly (and honestly) if we have some understanding of our subject.
But German playwright Bertolt Brecht, ever the intentional iconoclast, wrote to make political points and often demonstrated a lack of cultural competency about the places named in his work. (He was also pretty casual about crediting the women who were co-authors of his best works.)
When you arrive at Urbana’s Station Theatre to see Brecht’s “The Good Person of Setzuan,” which opened Thursday, your misconceptions about place might be quickly dispelled by placards paraded before you reading “not necessarily Setzuan; Brecht never went to China.” Not only did Brecht never go to China, when he wrote the play, he thought Setzuan was a city, not a province.
Why does this matter?
For the past several decades, there has been growing concern about White people playing Asian roles, and it has only intensified in recent years. When it was announced that “Good Person” would be done at the Station, some wondered how the casting would be handled. After all, it has only been a few years since Knox College in bucolic Galesburg canceled a production of the play after students protested “unflattering stereotypes” and the portrayal of the central (Asian) character as a sex worker.
Shen Te (Carissa Yau) plays host to a trio of gods who seek a good person. The gods have been rejected shelter by the town’s leading citizens, but the kindly sex worker cancels a client to accommodate her guests. For her kindness, the impoverished woman receives enough treasure to vastly improve her circumstances. As the play unfolds, prosperous Shen Te is beset by the needy and the greedy of Setzuan until her financial stability is threatened.
Along the way, she is forced to create an alter-ego, Shui Ta, in order to prevent herself from being ruined. She dons a mask and pantaloons, pretending to be a tough-as-nails male cousin. Shui Ta puts a stop to the freeloaders and ne’er-do-wells who linger in Shen Te’s newly purchased tobacco shop.
Yau is pitch perfect as Shen Te/Shui Ta and brings a lovely, vulnerable sensibility to the kindly “good person.” The actor is equally adept as the brusque businessman, Shui Ta, whose dark side grows more exploitative of those who were once reliant upon the kindness of Shen Te. (To paraphrase historian James Truslow Adams, if you’re a billionaire, your prices are too high or the wages you pay are too low. Brecht likely would have agreed.)
Director June Clark Eubanks has wrestled this bear of a play into remarkable shape. She has coached her actors with a light touch that makes the most of the humor in Tony Kushner’s adaptation of a Wendy Arons translation. There are ad libs, asides and comments directed at the audience that mesh with Brecht’s theory on alienating an audience from emotional engagement, forcing us to think about the harsh nature of certain kinds of capitalism.
With 26 actors playing (at least) 34 roles, it is impossible to highlight all of the strong performances. In addition to the remarkable Yau, Mahal Childress as the resilient water-seller Wang also might be a candidate for a “good person” due to Wang’s unending faith in the goodness of Shen Te. Childress helps drive the action nearly in tandem with Yau over the play’s three-and-a-half hours.
Law Welle as Shen Te’s love interest, Yang Sun, travels a remarkable journey from being a wily abuser of Shen Te’s good nature to serving as the right-hand assistant of the brutal Shui Ta. Aaron Clark as the barber Shu Fu and Tiphaine Kouadou as the landlady Mi Tzu often provide laughs as they seek Shen Te’s affection and money. Kyglo Webb, Lizzie Eubanks and Sasha Zvenigorodsky offer comic relief as the gods who become more and more bedraggled by their painful search for a good person.
The director and her designers have turned the Station space 180 degrees from its usual layout, which provides stage exits that lead directly outdoors and give the creative team more possibilities for rapid changes of scene — with 26 actors moving in and out. Scenic designer Nathan Bohannon has created a flexible set with a rolling scaffold and inventive, portable doorways that allow changes to flow with relative ease.
Jesse Folks’ lighting makes shifts of mood and reflections of characters’ inner consciousness smooth and crisp. Przemyslaw Bosak has created a tuneful musical score seemingly influenced by Brecht’s collaborators, Kurt Weill and Hanns Eisler. Susan Curtis’ costumes add a layer of art to the artifice in the production’s design.
We do not see stereotypes of race or culture in this version of “China.” The Setzuan of “Good Person” is an imagined place, but its polemic is very much part of the reality in which we continue to live today. The characters are not racial stereotypes; they are object lessons in the history of economics.
We are fortunate to have a local theater willing to tackle such a play. It may be a long performance, but it deserves our attention.
If you go What:
- Station Theatre presents ‘The Good Person of Setzuan,’ by Bertolt Brecht, translated by Wendy Arons, adapted by Tony Kushner. Directed by June Clark Eubanks.
When:
- 3 p.m. Sunday and May 7; 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.
Where:
- Station Theatre, 223 N. Broadway Ave., U.
Runtime:
- 3.5 hours, with intermission.
Tickets:
- $15 for adults, $13 for seniors and students.
Box office: station
theatre.ludus.com, 217-384-4000.