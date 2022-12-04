“A Christmas Story”, the beloved holiday classic televised annually on a continual loop courtesy of TBS, takes to the stage this weekend at Parkland College Theatre.
Based on author Jean Shepherd’s semi-fictional anecdotes about growing up in the Midwest in the 1940s, the play follows the saga of Ralphie Parker and his Christmas wish: to become the proud owner of a Red Ryder carbine-action 200-shot air rifle (BB gun).
This well-crafted stage adaptation captures all of the charm of the 1983 film, including the time Dad (always referred to as “The Old Man”) won his treasured fishnet leg lamp, or that horrible day at recess when there was that triple-dog dare at the lamppost ... Ouch!
Director Chelsea Collier, along with her production staff, has crafted a loving tribute to the film, making sure no detail was overlooked. Costume Designer Sheri Doyle has exquisitely recreated the wardrobe of the era, and Scenic Designer Nicholas Shaw provides the perfect playing space, a modest bi-level home complete with a smoke-spewing furnace vent. (The Old Man was always fussing with the furnace).
Douglas Malcolm is exuberant as the adult Ralphie, who delights in sharing his favorite Christmas memory. Mr. Malcolm hits every mark with an endearing ease that makes him irresistible. His juvenile counterpart, Aidan Larkin (young Ralphie), is delightfully mopey as the anxious young man on a mission.
Neil Ryan and Karen Hughes play Mr. and Mrs. Parker, creating a relatable screenshot of domesticity.
As busy as the month of December can be, I encourage you to make room in your schedules to catch a performance of this family-friendly production. In the spirit of the season, there will be a Toys for Tots drive throughout the run.