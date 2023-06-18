It’s the year 2088. For nine long years, Kate Gracy, a filterless cynic, has served as an operator of Beacon 44.AR.90 — one of many lighthouses for warping spaceships — somewhere just beyond the Milky Way. Following a mysterious explosion of a U.S. Space Forces ship, she is completely isolated, with only the beacon’s artificial intelligence for companionship.
Suddenly, out of nowhere, she receives an incoming call on the beacon’s dust-covered communication system. No, it wasn’t about her car warranty. But it was just as random. It was an eager political volunteer calling to solicit her absentee ballot in the upcoming presidential election.
What follows is a surprisingly poignant, often hilarious and emotional exploration of life, love, loss and politics.
Under the brilliant direction of Christiana Molldrem Harkulich, “The Absentee” features stellar performances by a gifted ensemble comprising Kat Cordes as The Operator (Kate), Kimmy Schofield as Beacon 44.AR.90, Trent Sherman as Glenn and Courtney Malcom as Lt. Zala.
Cordes is a marvel, skillfully blending boredom with panic and hope with despair. She is grieving the loss of her partner, who succumbed to an incurable disease the last candidate she voted for promised to eradicate.
“What is the point?” she asks Glenn, the volunteer who is working in earnest to convince her that every vote counts.
Sherman is just plain like likable. He exudes optimism, which is something poor Kate ran out of years ago. Their interactions are priceless.
Malcom gives an appropriate, layered performance to her role as a lifelong soldier. She is dedicated, disciplined and weary. Nicely done.
Schofield shines as Beacon 44.AR.90, with a skilled presentation of a human-like machine, utilizing her body and voice in an impressive futuristic manner.
The remaining members of the ensemble — because the show doesn’t work without them — were sound designer Logan Dirr and lighting designer Jesse Folks.
“The Absentee” is a good fit for The Station Theatre, which has been expanding our minds for decades. Playwright Julia Doolittle is an exciting voice who in this instance focuses her attention on the human experience, exploring the future of how we will interact with emerging technology and somehow reminding as that the more things change, the more we stay the same.
If you go
What:
- “The Absentee,” by Julia Doolittle, directed by Christiana Molldrem Harkulich.
Where:
- Station Theatre, 223 N. Broadway Ave., U.
When:
- 3 p.m. today and June 25; 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.
Cost:
- Adults, $15; students/seniors, $13.
Running Time: 90 minutes, presented with no intermission.