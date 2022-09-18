Widely regarded among the foremost playwrights of 20th-century American drama, Tennessee Williams, who received the Pulitzer Prize for Drama for both “A Streetcar Named Desire” and “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” considered his provocative one-act “Suddenly Last Summer” his most poetic work.
Not often included in any regional circuit, theatergoers have a rare opportunity to catch a fine production of this compelling drama courtesy of Normal’s Heartland Theatre Company. With just a handful of performances remaining, I would encourage you to make every effort to get a ticket.
Under the masterful direction of Williams scholar Tom Mitchell, a stellar ensemble tackles this weighty exploration of the lengths a family will go to to keep its secrets. The story’s protagonist is the unseen Sebastian, whose mysterious death shatters a wealthy Louisiana family. According to his devoted mother, Violet, Sebastian was a chaste and sensitive poet who traveled the world in search of God. His cousin, Catherine, offers a much different recollection of him. She recalls he had an insatiable hunger and looked at young men like restaurant menu items, calling them “delicious.”
Violet enlists the help of psychiatric specialist Dr. “Sugar” (Cukrowicz) to try to quiet Catherine, who has a history of mental illness, and suggests she would fund the doctor’s research on a controversial technique (frontal lobotomy) if he would just get her to stop besmirching the memory of her precious son.
After administering truth serum, Dr. Cukrowicz listens intently as Catherine reveals her memories of traveling with Sebastian, including details of his tragic, horrifying death. Violet is outraged and attacks the young woman, commanding the doctor to cut the memories from her. But could Catherine be telling the truth?
Scenic designer Chad Lowell creates a beautiful southern garden filled with sumptuous greenery and a venus fly trap, which had been Sebastian’s favorite. Ummm … paging Dr. Freud …
M. Anthony Reimer’s sound design adds an eerily suffocating element, as the sounds of the swamp crescendo to the finish. Impressive.
Rounding out the sensory support is Melissa Hall Reynold’s costume design, a lovely display of 1930s attire. All technical components, like stars in the night sky, aligned beautifully to enhance the performances of this production’s talented ensemble, featuring Mathew Green as Dr. Cukrowicz, Joi Hoffsommer as Violet and Mindy Smith as Catherine.
Exploring the human condition is what the Heartland Theatre Company has perfected over the last three decades. This may be one of
their finest.