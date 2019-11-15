Darrell Hoemann/UI Lyric Theatre Sharp-ears played by Lisa Buhelos^ and Fox played by Michaela Wright^ during a rehearsal of Little Sharp Ears in the Tryon Festival Theatre at Krannert Center f in Urbana on Tuesday, November 12, 2019.
Darrell Hoemann/UI Lyric Theatre Forester played by Scott Cuva^ and Young Sharp-ears/Fox Cub played by Caitlin Hennessy during a rehearsal of Little Sharp Ears in the Tryon Festival Theatre at Krannert Center f in Urbana on Tuesday, November 12, 2019.
Darrell Hoemann/Illinois Lyric Theatre Sharp-ears played by Lauren Falk^^ and Dog played by Gabrielle LaBare during a rehearsal of Little Sharp Ears in the Tryon Festival Theater at Krannert Center for Performing Arts on Sunday, November 10, 2019.
Darrell Hoemann/Illinois Lyric Theatre Sharp-ears played by Lauren Falk^^ and Fox played by Berit Johnson^^ commit to each other watched over by Owl played by Theresa Lituma during a rehearsal of Little Sharp Ears in the Tryon Festival Theater at Krannert Center for Performing Arts on Sunday, November 10, 2019.
Darrell Hoemann/Illinois Lyric Theatre While Dog played by Gabrielle LaBare talks with Rooster played by Kara Taft, Sharp-ears played by Lauren Falk^^ tries to talk the chicks into rebelling against the rooster during a rehearsal of Little Sharp Ears in the Tryon Festival Theater at Krannert Center for Performing Arts on Sunday, November 10, 2019.
Darrell Hoemann/Illinois Lyric Theatre Harasta played by Lewis McAdow attempts to kill Sharp-ears played by Lauren Falk^^ during a rehearsal of Little Sharp Ears in the Tryon Festival Theater at Krannert Center for Performing Arts on Sunday, November 10, 2019.
Darrell Hoemann/Illinois Lyric Theatre The forest creatures dance with Sharp-ears played by Lauren Falk during a rehearsal of Little Sharp Ears in the Tryon Festival Theater at Krannert Center for Performing Arts on Sunday, November 10, 2019.
Darrell Hoemann/Illinois Lyric Theatre Parson played by Geoffrey Schmelzer, Schoolmaster played by Craig Moman and Forester played by Chris Stanfill ^^ during a rehearsal of Little Sharp Ears in the Tryon Festival Theater at Krannert Center for Performing Arts on Sunday, November 10, 2019.
Darrell Hoemann/Illinois Lyric Theatre Harasta played by Lewis McAdow and Forester played by Chris Stanfill ^^ during a rehearsal of Little Sharp Ears in the Tryon Festival Theater at Krannert Center for Performing Arts on Sunday, November 10, 2019.
Darrell Hoemann/Illinois Lyric Theatre Fox played by Berit Johnson^^ looks on while Sharp-ears played by Lauren Falk^^ talks to her cubs during a rehearsal of Little Sharp Ears in the Tryon Festival Theater at Krannert Center for Performing Arts on Sunday, November 10, 2019.
URBANA — Director Sarah Wigley realizes that some have preconceived notions about the opera.
But today through Sunday, she wants people to put those assumptions aside for Lyric Theatre’s performance of “Little Sharp Ears” at Krannert Center’s Tryon Festival Theater.
“It’s the perfect introductory opera,” Wigley said. “It’s absolutely for anyone who thinks they don’t like opera but are ready to experience an opera.
“It is a ton of movement. It’s never what you think of as ‘park and bark,’ where you just stand and sing. We’re talking grasshoppers and crickets and frogs hopping around the stage. Birds, insects buzzing.
“The costumes are absolutely out of this world. The costumes are ‘Lion King’ magnitude, full-on headpieces, fur, detail, detail, detail.”
The play takes place in Moravia, Czechoslovakia, in the early 1900s and is a take-off of a serial novella — essentially a comic series, Wigley said.
The opera will coincide with an exhibit at the Spurlock Museum that features Czech artist Joa Uprka, which depicts folk life at a similar time and location to the play and runs from Nov. 5 to Dec. 1.
The attention to detail goes deeper than the costumes. Wigley wanted to make sure her actors knew how to inhabit them.
“We have an animal-movement specialist full-time on the show to help our students know, ‘How does a badger move?’” she said. “Same thing with the foxes — they’ve got full tails, full masks. It’s really intense costuming.”
The recommended age range for the 90-minute performance is 6 and up, but Wigley doesn’t want that to deter adults.
“It’s a really beautiful piece, and it’s a beautiful story,” she said. “It’s about being with nature and the circle, the cycle of life. So it’s appropriate for all ages.
“I think adults will glean a really beautiful concept, but kids will think it’s super fun, because there’s barnyard animals and dragonflies dancing.
“I would feel comfortable calling it a spectacle show. It’s not your typical opera.”