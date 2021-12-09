URBANA — The Celebration Company at the Station Theatre in Urbana has set auditions for “By the Way, Meet Vera Stark” for this weekend.
A 1930s Hollywood satire by Pulitzer Prize-winning African American playwright Lynn Nottage, the play requires a diverse cast, including roles for actors who are Black, biracial and Latinx.
Auditions are set from to 8 p.m. Friday and 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the theater, 223 N. Broadway Ave., U.
Additional details are available at station theatre.com.
The Station Theatre will also host a pop-up holiday market from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday. The event will include art and music.