CHAMPAIGN — If you have seven minutes with a microphone to tell the whole world anything, what do you want to say?
That’s the proposal Taylor Clay, a Mahomet native who now lives in Savoy, received in the fall. Her mind flooded with ideas.
Perhaps she’d speak on her stint as a wheelchair athlete, especially in the Paralympic hot spot of Champaign County.
Or the unique childhood she shared with her triplet siblings, Tucker and Tanner Morefield, who all were born with physical disabilities.
“I was adjusting to the fact that my normal wasn’t everybody’s normal, as a kid. And constantly having that thrown in my face,” Clay said. “Kids in and of themselves are cute, but add a wheelchair, and everybody was like ‘Oh, my goodness, what do we do?’”
Whatever she chose, Clay would have plenty to say. Which worked well, since she was being pitched for the final spot in this year’s “That’s What She Said,” the annual performance tagged for “everyday women to share their extraordinary stories.”
Clay is the first cast member with a known disability in the show’s 10-year history. This year’s version is set to start at 7:30 p.m. today at the Virginia Theatre, a venue Clay feels “blessed” to inhabit, as lifts and ramps make stage movement entirely accessible for her.
“I can get in the audience, I can go in the stage, I can go backstage, I can do anything I need to do, and a lot of theaters are not like that,” she said.
In the community productions she did as a kid, fitting her wheelchair through cramped stage areas was a constant battle. Clay has cerebral palsy, which in her case affects her gait and makes it difficult to walk for extended periods of time.
She uses crutches for middle distances and a wheelchair for longer ones, like trips to the grocery store with her 2-year-old son, Sylas.
Clay’s seven-minute speech will focus and fame will present a chance to cast aside all of the descriptors people attach to her and speak for herself.
“I’m not taking the mantle as a mom with a physical disability who has a 2-year-old. I’m not portraying everyone’s reality,” she said. “I’m speaking for me.”
It’s a new, weird step, she said, having lived her whole life as a “Morefield triplet.”
“In a way,” Clay said of the show, “it helped me find myself again.”
Meanwhile, Clay has stepped into a different, pioneering role for the production as its first accessibility consultant.
For the last few months, she’s advised director Jenette Jurczyk and Kevin McGuire, director of engagement, on all things accessibility, finding accommodations the show-runners and venue could implement for attendees.
“I’m just making sure our show is as accessible as it can be right now,” Clay said.
Clay consulted for her own, on-stage inclusion, too. Jurczyk and Clay agreed to add “a big, comfy chair with arms,” to ease the transition back into her wheelchair during the performance. Taylor’s husband, Will, is set to serve as her personal assistant before the show starts.
“She helped open our eyes on how we can produce it locally for the cast and audience, and she’s on board as a consultant to the She Said Project to make sure the work continues,” Jurczyk said. “We’ll offer accessibility guidance for future producers. When we say we want every woman to have a seat at the table, we mean it.”
After the curtains close, Clay will write captions to help the hearing impaired enjoy recordings of previous shows.
In the future, she’d like to explore descriptive-audio options — where audible blurbs describe on-stage scenes — for visually impaired members of the audience.
“I hope by making it known that I am involved, it will help other women who have disabling conditions feel confident they can take this opportunity,” Clay said. “These nine women that I have grown to know and love throughout this process, I definitely consider my friends. And this friendship is not going to go away.”
Tickets for tonight’s performance are still available at thevirginia.org. Separate productions are lined up for March 4 in St. Louis, March 11 in Lehigh Valley, Pa., and April 9 in Peoria.
“It’s such a diverse group of women; I’ve learned so much and I hope we can help people see how varied the human experience is,” Clay said. “I’m the first cast member with a disability, but I truly believe I won’t be the last.”