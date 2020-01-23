Krannert Center for the Performing Arts will host Korean children’s performance company Brush Theatre’s performance of ‘Yao Yao’ this weekend, including a show at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Here are three things to know about the show, courtesy News-Gazette staff writer Anthony Zilis:
In Yao Yao, a string unravels a story of a girl who goes on imaginary adventures while she longs for her dad after he leaves for work in the morning.
“A string from his coat gets left behind, and the show is really all the adventures that Yao Yao goes on while she’s waiting for her dad to return home, and it’s told through musical theater,” said Emily Laugesen, Krannert’s co-director of engagement. “There are two musicians on the set with her, and there’s percussion that’s accompanying her storytelling, and then there are these beautiful digital projections of all the things she imagines, like a vacuum cleaner that turns into an elephant ... and all sorts of crazy adventures like that.”
The set appears simple, with basic items acting as props. But the digital images create an imaginative world, Laugesen said.
“What I really love about the theater company is it’s a cool combination of very basic, really accessible theater craft with props like a ball of yarn and a sheet that they put up for the backdrop, and then there’s this really sophisticated but fun looking digital screen that’s behind her that she interacts with,” she said. “Often, the projection is an image of something that Yao Yao is imagining. Often, it starts off as a drawing, kind of like Harold and the Purple Crayon, like it’s something she’s imagining, and it’s an image that’s got that, kind of, very simple color palette, line drawings, and then it starts to move, where it’s animated. It’s really this kind of, bringing to life the kind of things that the girl is imagining are happening in her play. So that’s how it looks.”
The show is in Krannert’s relatively small, modular Studio Theater, a black box theater that can change depending on the show.
While Yao Yao is a show made for kids, Laugesen thinks parents will enjoy it as well.
“It’s a really clever and fun and gentle introduction for young people that are going to the theater for the first time,” she said. “It’s going to be in our studio theater, which is our black box theater. The audience will be very close to the actors. ... There isn’t much language in the show, so it’s a really good show for people that may be learning English, because it’s not a language-based production. It’s not about the dialogue, it’s all about the action and the interaction between the girl and her dad, which is super sweet. This theater company is really innovative and really fun.”