“The Good Doctor” is in. Or at least, will be on March 23-26 at Parkland College’s Little Stage Theatre.
The Broadway hit is being directed by Michael O’Brien and performed by an all-student cast. The show is at 7:30 p.m. March 23-25 and 3 p.m. March 26. Tickets are $10 (the first show is half-priced).
Written by Neil Simon, “The Good Doctor” features nine-10 short sketches.
“It’s an interesting idea for a play,” O’Brien said. “Neil Simon took Anton Chekhov’s short stories and dramatized them with an American sense of humor behind them.”
The sketches range from drama to a love story to slapstick. “There’s a little something for everybody, and it’s all very family friendly,” O’Brien said.
The play is part of Parkland’s new Actor Studio Series, which is 100 percent student produced.
“They have done everything: acting, designing, building, you name it,” O’Brien said.
The cast includes Alison Wiltgen, Braedon Arnett, Mia-belle Shannon, Jay Kaboff, Macey Hamm, Grace Staph, Izzy Mangren, Alex Loutris, Tanner Moore and Reid Harvey.
Cast and crew have been working on the show since late February.
“The students are great,” O’Brien said.
O’Brien is a part-time Parkland faculty member in the arts, media and social sciences department. He has directed a number of productions at the school.
Parkland performs six shows each year, one each semester in the smaller Little Stage and four at the Main Stage Theatre.