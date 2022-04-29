Top of the Morning, April 29, 2022
The talented cast and crew at Mahomet-Seymour High School is putting on another weekend of the classic musical “Fiddler on the Roof.” Directed by Chris Taber, the shows are scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. There were two performances last weekend in front of packed houses.
“Everyone seemed very appreciative, lots of positive comments afterward,” Taber said. “The kids felt amazing when they were done.”
Mahomet-Seymour senior Liam Henry plays lead character Tevye. Henry has been part of stage productions throughout his high school career.
Taber is a fan of both Henry and “Fiddler.” The latter goes back to her childhood, when she watched the 1971 film often. In the 1990s, Taber saw “Fiddler” on stage in Chicago starring the original Tevye, Chaim Topol.
Taber points out the parallels between “Fiddler” and the modern world. The play is set in fictional Anatevka, which is located in what is now Ukraine.
Picking a show set in Ukraine wasn’t done intentionally. Coming after online performances during the coronavirus pandemic, Taber wanted to select a popular, classic play.
“A lot of the kids, when they auditioned, they were like, ‘I don’t know what this is.’ Their parents know. Their grandparents know,” Taber said. “Once we got going, the kids fell in love with it.”
Besides the cast and crew, Taber praises the efforts of Laura Ledin and Maggie Kinnamon. Ledin is serving as the technical director. She is a Mahomet-Seymour alum who is getting her master’s in stage design at Illinois State.
“She has revamped the crews and all the tech stuff and has really been helpful in organizing the whole show and getting new protocols in place,” Taber said.
Kinnamon is the choreographer.
“Her dances are such an integral part of the storytelling,” Taber said.