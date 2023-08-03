KT Burke’s first appearance at the Virginia Theatre was in the box office, where she worked while attending the University of Illinois.
Tonight, the 27-year-old will be front and center, making her directorial debut with Champaign Urbana Theatre Company as “The Music Man” opens a four-day run.
“Kind of full circle,” she said. “They’re both stressful but in their own ways. I love directing, so this is preferred. But working in the box office was the perfect college job.”
Burke, who studied theater at the UI, was in line to direct “The Music Man” in 2020 before the pandemic interfered. This time, she’s leading a cast of 45 of all ages. Shows are 7 p.m. today, Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
“In terms of golden-age musicals, this has been one I’ve always wanted to do,” Burke said. “It’s nice to direct something feel-good after such a challenging stretch of life.”