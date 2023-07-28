Like Bruce Springsteen at Wrigley Field, tickets for the Urbana Park District Youth Summer Theatre’s weekend production of “Beauty and the Beast” are going fast.
As of Thursday afternoon, there were only about 50 seats left for the shows, said Heather Britsky, UPD recreation office manager. Three of the four performances at Parkland College’s Harold and Jean Miner Theatre are sold out.
The shows are today and Saturday night at 7. There are matinees at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The cast of about 90 range in age from 6 to recent high school graduates. They have been working since mid-May with talented director Jasmine Elam.
The cast members are enjoying the experience.
“For a lot of them, this is their introduction to theater,” Britsky said. “They are learning about the rehearsal process. They are learning about costumes and makeup and the parts of the stage.”
This is the 32nd year for the summer program, though a few years were missed because of COVID-19. Shows resumed in 2022.
The cast members were told about the soldout performances during a rehearsal Wednesday night.
“They were ecstatic,” Britsky said.