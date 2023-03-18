Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Windy. Light snow this morning. Clouds lingering this afternoon. High near 25F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 18F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.