Something for musical fans of all ages is on its way to the Virginia Theatre.
The New York Gilbert and Sullivan Players will bring their performance of “Pirates of Penzance” to Champaign on Thursday as part of a tour that also includes stops in Minnesota, Iowa, Kentucky, Ohio, Arkansas, Wisconsin and Mississippi.
An adaptation of an 1879 comic opera by Arthur Sullivan and W.S. Gilbert that also inspired a movie in 1983, the lighthearted show should feature something for everyone to enjoy.
“It’s a very funny opera,” cast member Angela Christine Smith said. “I think it’s one of the best for kids ... it’s very accessible. ‘Pirates of Penzance’ I would say is one of our best.”
Smith has been performing her role as Ruth in the play for a while; Gilbert and Sullivan specializes in bringing performances like ‘Pirates of Penzance’ to venues across the country.
“It’s our longest tour in my time here as well as the company’s history, and the company is almost 50 years old,” Smith said.
The show’s second stop in St. Cloud, Minn., is a homecoming of sorts for Smith — her parents live there and her nieces and nephews are expected to attend. The tour began in Worthington, Minn., on March 18 and will also stop in Grand Rapids, Mich., before arriving in Champaign.
Fans across the country are sure to enjoy the latter portion of the production in particular.
“It just builds and builds from there,” Smith said. “It’s just constant laughter. It’s a very fun piece.”