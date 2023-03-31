In early November, Amanda Crose met “That’s What She Said” national director Jenette Jurczyk at a women’s leadership conference. Jurczyk was giving the keynote address that day, talking about women’s shows that she has put on.
“I went, ‘Oh, that’s something I’m behind. That’s something I’m very passionate about, very similar to the work I am already doing,’“ Crose said.
Within a month, Danville native Crose and Jurczyk met with Fischer Theatre and picked a date for the city’s first “That’s Was She Said” show, which is scheduled for Friday. Doors open at 6:30, and the show starts at 7:30. Tickets are $35 (including an after-party) and are available at the Fischer Theatre box office or online.
Crose, who operates a leadership training business, will serve as emcee for Friday’s show. She is also a regional producing partner.
Fischer Theatre holds 800, and Crose is hoping for a crowd of 500 or more.
“I always say anyone who loves and supports women is invited to come,” Crose said.
The plan going forward is for the show to become an annual event.
The venue choice was obvious to Crose.
“If you’re going to do something of this caliber, you have to do the Fischer,” Crose said.
There will be eight speakers: Tierra Brown, Hannah Landis, Ja’Naea Modest, Bonnie Newberry, Mary Catherine Roberson, Melissa Rome, Maria Sermersheim and Brice Smith Troglia. All have a connection to Danville or the area.