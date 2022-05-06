Top of the Morning, May 6, 2022
After a long time away, ballet is back at the Virginia Theatre this weekend. The Champaign Urbana Ballet production of “The Little Mermaid” includes performances at 7 p.m. Friday and 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday.
Tickets are $12 for students/youths, $19 for seniors and $24 for adults (order at 217-356-9063 or thevirginia.org).
The last time CU Ballet had a show at the Virginia was in 2019, when it performed “Swan Lake.”
“It feels exciting and a little new,” CU Ballet Executive Director Kay Greene said. “We’re all learning something new together.”
“The Little Mermaid” is based on the Hans Christian Andersen story. The local version includes a twist with a cheery ending.
“This is such a happy and fun show,” Greene said. “I know you will laugh out loud, which is not typically what you do at a ballet.”
Champaign Urbana Ballet founder Deanna Doty is the artistic director.
“This is her vision,” Greene said. “This is all her original choreography. She’s created every costume.
“This was something she knew would be liked and fun and just what the doctor ordered.”
The sets were designed by Tolono native Andy Warfel, who has worked with CU Ballet in the past.
“We approached him about this, and he said ‘Yeah, I want to help,’“ Greene said. “It’s been such a blessing to have him here. He’s like part of the family.”
The performers are all from the area.
“There’s a lot of talent in this town,” Greene said. “These are kids who hung in there when everything was shutting down. It’s hard to take ballet on Zoom. They persevered. It’s a huge testament to their strength and their dedication.”