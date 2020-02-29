In celebration of Krannert Center for the Performing Arts’ 50th year, the Resident Producers of the School of Music and the Departments of Theatre and Dance have joined forces to bid you “Willkommen” to a stunning, collaborative production of the musical “Cabaret,” now playing at the Tryon Festival Theatre.
Based on John Van Druten’s 1951 play, “I am a Camera,” which was adapted from Christopher Isherwood’s novel, “Goodbye to Berlin,” “Cabaret” features the music of John Kander and Fred Ebb, opened on Broadway in 1966 and was immortalized by a film version in 1972. It continues to inspire revivals and garner creative awards all over the world.
A new decade dawns. It’s 1930, and the world is just beginning to feel early rumblings of what will become the Nazi party. American writer Clifford Bradshaw travels to Berlin with hopes of writing his first novel. On the train, he meets a young German, Ernst Ludwig, who hints at a possible job opportunity, and recommends a boarding house which is owned and operated by Fraulein Schneider. The dwelling is also home to fruit peddler Herr Schultz, the Fraulein’s timid suitor, and Fraulein Kost, an enterprising young woman dedicated to boosting the morale of the local sailors.
At the center of it all sits the Kit Kat Club, a seedy venue with a sexually open emcee, a bevy of scantily clad performers, and an alluring headliner, English chanteuse Sally Bowles. Cliff and Sally meet, and when she has a falling out with the abusive nightclub owner, she arrives at his door, baggage in hand, with hopes of a place to stay. In time, the two fall in love, and Cliff hopes to take Sally home to America. As the turmoil around them intensifies, she realizes she cannot go. Their dream dashed, she hopes one day he will dedicate his novel to her.
This production, skillfully directed by Latrelle Bright, features impressive performances by Corey Barlow as the Emcee, Connor Kamradt as Cliff, Erica Cruz-Hernandez as Frau Schneider, and Anna Benoit as Sally Bowles. Benoit’s rendition of the title song was breathtaking, and received well-deserved, thunderous applause.
Costume Designer Samantha Abigail Padillo has successfully, through her work, transported us back to this turbulent time in history. Tastefully risqué pieces allowed for freedom of movement among the cabaret performers, who were put to the task by the creative choreography of Elliot Reza Emadian. An impressive lighting design by Alena Samoray enhanced the production, and provided the evening an especially powerful closing moment. The fluid, animated set design by Eleni Lukaszczyk should have allowed for swift transitions, but unfortunately, the show — especially the first act — did feel a bit sluggish at times.
This production does feature some strobe lighting and haze effects, along with mild violence, and might not be appropriate for younger or more sensitive patrons.