Darrell Hoemann/Illinois Theatre #8 played by Jenna Kohn freaks out when she finds a pimple during a rehearsal of The Wolves in the Studio Theater at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana Tuesday, February 11, 2020.Darrell Hoemann/Illinois Theatre #8 played by Jenna Kohn freaks out when she finds a pimple during a rehearsal of The Wolves in the Studio Theater at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana Tuesday, February 11, 2020.
Darrell Hoemann/Illinois Theatre #00 played by Greer Durham stresses out before each game during a rehearsal of The Wolves in the Studio Theater at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana Tuesday, February 11, 2020.Darrell Hoemann/Illinois Theatre #00 played by Greer Durham stresses out before each game during a rehearsal of The Wolves in the Studio Theater at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana Tuesday, February 11, 2020.
Darrell Hoemann/Illinois Theatre #14 played by Caitlin McDermott welcomes #46 played by Zoe Replinger to the practice during a rehearsal of The Wolves in the Studio Theater at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana Tuesday, February 11, 2020.Darrell Hoemann/Illinois Theatre #14 played by Caitlin McDermott welcomes #46 played by Zoe Replinger to the practice during a rehearsal of The Wolves in the Studio Theater at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana Tuesday, February 11, 2020.
Darrell Hoemann/Illinois Theatre #14 played by Caitlin McDermott and #7 played by Uche Nwansi during a rehearsal of The Wolves in the Studio Theater at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana Tuesday, February 11, 2020.Darrell Hoemann/Illinois Theatre #14 played by Caitlin McDermott and #7 played by Uche Nwansi during a rehearsal of The Wolves in the Studio Theater at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana Tuesday, February 11, 2020.
Darrell Hoemann/Illinois Theatre #7 played by Uche Nwansi offers her opinion of events during a rehearsal of The Wolves in the Studio Theater at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana Tuesday, February 11, 2020.Darrell Hoemann/Illinois Theatre #7 played by Uche Nwansi offers her opinion of events during a rehearsal of The Wolves in the Studio Theater at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana Tuesday, February 11, 2020.
Darrell Hoemann/Illinois Theatre The team warms up before a game during a rehearsal of The Wolves in the Studio Theater at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana Tuesday, February 11, 2020.Darrell Hoemann/Illinois Theatre The team warms up before a game during a rehearsal of The Wolves in the Studio Theater at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana Tuesday, February 11, 2020.
Darrell Hoemann/Illinois Theatre Team caption #25 played by Lily Ellora Newton talks to #25 played by Lily Ellora Newton during a rehearsal of The Wolves in the Studio Theater at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana Tuesday, February 11, 2020.Darrell Hoemann/Illinois Theatre Team caption #25 played by Lily Ellora Newton talks to #25 played by Lily Ellora Newton during a rehearsal of The Wolves in the Studio Theater at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana Tuesday, February 11, 2020.
Darrell Hoemann/Illinois Theatre History, personal relationships, and other topics are discussed as the team stretches before a game during a rehearsal of The Wolves in the Studio Theater at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana Tuesday, February 11, 2020.Darrell Hoemann/Illinois Theatre History, personal relationships, and other topics are discussed as the team stretches before a game during a rehearsal of The Wolves in the Studio Theater at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana Tuesday, February 11, 2020.
Darrell Hoemann/Illinois Theatre The team poses just after a rehearsal of The Wolves in the Studio Theater at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana Tuesday, February 11, 2020.Darrell Hoemann/Illinois Theatre The team poses just after a rehearsal of The Wolves in the Studio Theater at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana Tuesday, February 11, 2020.
No. 00, left, played by Greer Durham, looks on as No. 13, played by Julia Gold, talks about their high school soccer team’s season during a rehearsal of ‘The Wolves’ on Tuesday in the Studio Theatre at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana.Darrell Hoemann/Illinois Theatre #00 played by Greer Durham looks on as #13 played by Julia Gold talks about the season during a rehearsal of The Wolves in the Studio Theater at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana Tuesday, February 11, 2020.
Darrell Hoemann/Illinois Theatre #2 played by Erin Ryan reacts during a rehearsal of The Wolves in the Studio Theater at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana Tuesday, February 11, 2020.Darrell Hoemann/Illinois Theatre #2 played by Erin Ryan reacts during a rehearsal of The Wolves in the Studio Theater at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana Tuesday, February 11, 2020.
Playwright Sarah DeLappe paints an endearing portrait of female adolescence with her inaugural play, “The Wolves,” now playing at the Studio Theatre at Krannert Center for Performing Arts.
In what the playwright herself describes as a “war play,” we meet nine unique young women doing their best to navigate the battlefield of high school through their dedication to the one thing they have in common: the love of competitive soccer.
As they take to the AstroTurf of their indoor sports dome, (a remarkable set design by Leon (Li) Kao, the girls warm up with a well-practiced, synchronized stretching ritual while they chatter. They cover a variety of topics, including menstrual cycles, Harry Potter, their absent coach’s hangovers, child-detainment camps and a Cambodian dictator, all without breaking a sweat (or character). The dialogue intentionally overlaps, creating a bit of adolescent chaos, as each distinct personality begins to emerge.
I could go on and try to identify types for you — the overachiever, the worrier, the gossip, etc., but DeLappe skillfully avoids those barriers in her writing to reveal that we are all of those things. We’ve all been terrified of the SATs. We’ve all worried about fitting in. We’ve all, at one point, been the “new kid,” and we’ve all, more than likely, faced unexpected loss. Growing up is tough business, and this play, with its raw honesty, illustrates that beautifully.
Under the insightful direction of Nisi Sturgis, “The Wolves” features one of the strongest, well-knit ensembles I’ve ever seen. Much like the characters they portray, they present a united, disciplined team committed to winning audience favor, and they do. Big win. Championship win.
Kudos to “The Wolves,” whose soccer skills were as impressive as their acting chops. In alphabetical order, the cast comprises Tafadzwa Diener, Greer Durham, Julia Gold, Jenna Kohn, Caitlin McDermott, Lily Ellora Newton, Uche Nwansi, Zoe Replinger, Erin Ryan and Kathleen Sullivan. Allison Moody, the lone adult, appears in the play’s final, heart-wrenching moments.
Be advised that this production contains harsh language and some strobe lighting effects. It is not necessary to be a soccer fan, or even have any soccer knowledge, to enjoy this play. You simply have to be human.
Tricia Stiller is the downtown division manager for Bloomington Community Development and the artistic director for Bloomington’s Summer Theatre Program.