Sitting in the parlor of their aging ancestral manor, sisters Agatha and Huldey await the arrival of a governess. Agatha, a rather imposing figure, looms in sharp contrast to her overly dramatic sibling, and a lonely mastiff sits, watching, as birds, disoriented by the fog, crash into the window.
So begins the experience that is “ The Moors,” a hilarious, brilliantly written dark comedy by Jen Silverman, now playing at The Station Theatre.
Taking inspiration from the works of the Bronte sisters, “The Moors,” set in the mid-1800s, weaves a path of intrigue that centers on the sisters’ absent brother, Branwell, who had, through a series of letters, engaged the services of Emilie, a governess. Or had he?
An eccentric housemaid, Mallory (or Marjory, depending on which task is at hand) seems to be the keeper of the secrets of the manor. Might she have a sinister plan to unfold?
Mathew Green directs an exquisite cast comprising Joi Hoffsommer as Agatha, Kimmy Schofield as Huldey, Lindsey Gates-Markel as Mallory/Marjory and Mindy Smith as Emilie. “The Moors” also features Matt Hester as the mastiff and Emaline Johnson as a moor hen. The two strike up an unusual, oddly endearing friendship as she recovers from the injuries sustained when flying into the window.
Green left no comic stone unturned as he guided his cast to explore the darker passions that murmur deep within. The simple set design by Nicole Powers becomes a point of hilarity itself, as the space is declared every room in the house.
Smith gives a skillfully layered performance as the unsuspecting governess, Emilie. Hoffsommer is perfectly terrifying as the strategic and calculating Agatha, and Schofield shines as the childlike narcissist, Huldey.
Gates-Markel displays her impressive range as Mallory/Marjory, exuding hilarity with every crossover. And finally, as the non-humans, Johnson and Hester show more humanity and kindness than their two-legged counterparts throughout the friendship. Their moments in the yard were sweet and well-executed and provided an interesting commentary on life, loneliness and the pursuit of affection.
Susan Curtis provides appropriate costumes, and the production is completed with the help of Nicholas Shaw’s lighting design.
Opening night was a sellout, and I suspect tickets will be hard to come by for this production, which marks the 50th season for the Celebration Company at the Station Theatre. With mature themes, this production might not be appropriate for younger or more sensitive patrons.