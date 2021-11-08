Taking the stage tonight and continuing through Saturday at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts: the University of Illinois Theater Department’s production of the heartwarming “Origin Story,” written by award-winning alumnus Nathan Alan Davis and directed by Professor Lisa Gaye Dixon.
It’s the Midwest premiere of the play, which opened last weekend and traces the struggles and joys of a young millennial working two jobs to pay off her student debt who begins to question her aim in life. Through the support of co-workers and friends, her quarter-life crisis begins to turn, and connections are found in the most unexpected places.
Showtimes for the Illinois Theatre’s final play of the fall semester: 7:30 p.m. today through Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday. Per campus COVID-19 guidelines, face coverings are required.
— Jeff D’Alessio