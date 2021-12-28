CHAMPAIGN — With the Virginia Theatre in disrepair as it approached its 75th anniversary in 1996, John Stuff wanted to find something that made the anniversary special to give the downtown Champaign stalwart a boost.
So the co-founder of the Champaign-Urbana Theatre Company began looking through the archives, and discovered that on Dec. 28, 1921, there was a line of wrapped around the block on to buy tickets to see a production of “The Bat: A Comedy/Mystery in Two Acts” on the theater’s opening night.
“At that time, we were just trying to keep the theater open,” he said. “I thought, ‘I’ll order the script and see what it’s like. And surprisingly, it’s really an enjoyable script. So that made it even more intriguing to try to do it.”
His plan to revive the play didn’t come together that year, but the plan to save the theater did.
After millions of dollars of renovations, the theater is back to its original splendor with plenty of modern improvements as it hits its 100-year anniversary.
And to celebrate, producer Jeff Goldberg asked Stuff to direct, “The Bat.” The play, both a mystery and a comedy, will take to the Virginia stage at 7 p.m. tonight through Thursday.
The play features a cast of characters searching for stolen money in a rented mansion on a stormy night. All the while, a criminal called “The Bat” stalks them. The show originally played on Broadway for two years and another year in London, and it received critical acclaim.
“It plays wonderfully today,” Goldberg said. “It’s still fun. It’s still a ‘Whodunit,’ and you don’t know whodunit until the last page of the script. So I was thrilled to be asked. The joke that goes around is, ‘Why was I asked to do it? Because I was there at the Virginia on the original opening night.’”
While the original showing of the play was put on by a traveling company, the current version features a cast of longtime CUTC actors, including Suzanne Aldridge, Anita Stein and John Tilford, along with a few new faces.
“It’s been really, really wonderful to get the old gang back together, so to speak, and get the show back up and running,” Stuff said. “It’s a wonderful script, and kind of surprising to me is that it translates to today extremely well. There was one character that we had to update and make more politically correct, shall we say. But otherwise, the syntax is a little different than what we use today. It has held up 100 years later extremely well.”
When Stuff originally read the script for “The Bat” in the mid-’90s, the question remained as to whether the Virginia would hold up for 100 years. Now, though, the showing of “The Bat” will be a celebration of its revival.
“The restoration that the park district was able to do was just absolutely phenomenal, and it’s a spectacularly beautiful place now compared to what it was when we were working just to try to keep it open and have activity there,” Stuff said. “It’s vastly different, and it’s an absolute joy to see it now and participate and be onstage, and to basically see the fruits of our labor come to fruition.”