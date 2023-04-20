OAKWOOD — Oakwood High School’s drama department, idle since 2020 due to COVID-19, returns to the stage with its production of "Escape Room" at 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in the high school gym.
Director Maddie Wakeland has been working with a crew of 11.
A 2017 Salt Fork grad, Wakeland is Project Success site director for Oakwood who has helped pump new life into drama club.
“I think the best part is that most of the kids have never had experience in theater,” Wakeland said. “It’s great to be the one to introduce the world of theater to them.”
Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for students.