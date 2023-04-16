For every ‘Godfather’ a critic has the joy of reviewing, there’s a ‘Gigli’ or two to trudge through. For every Paul Newman classic, there’s a Pauly Shore clunker.
With the film festival founded by the most famous critic of them all set for this week, we asked those in Roger Ebert’s line of the work: What’s the biggest stinker you ever had the misfortune of reviewing?
ADAM GRAHAM, Detroit News critic
“The movie that immediately comes to mind is ‘CATS,’ the 2019 disaster. I’m not sure anything I’ve seen has trainwrecked harder or more spectacularly.
“It was the kind of thing that was just so baffling from the onset that you couldn’t believe it was happening. As I recall, the audience I saw it with was in a kind of stunned silence, and no one was outright laughing at the film. I’m sure if it played today, midnight audiences would be howling. But at the time, it was just kind of like, ‘Are you seeing this? Is this really happening?’
“I was raised in a household where there was a lot of Andrew Lloyd Webber appreciation, so I knew the music, and I had seen ‘Cats’ live. That helped me find my level. I can’t imagine what someone who was walking in totally cold would have thought about it.
“As for my review (under the headline: 'Me-ouch'), I was quite brutal, but I was playful with it, and it was a fun one to write. As I recall, it did pretty well: it was a case where everyone’s claws came out in their reviews for that one, and everyone had a good time getting nasty with it, and there were roundups of all the harshest reviews. It wasn’t to be mean-spirited, it was in good fun. And in a way, I feel like it was in the campy spirit of the movie.
“I grew up devouring movie reviews and lists, and I always loved worst-of lists just as much as best-of lists. I know that in a large sense we’re moving away from worst-of lists and I understand why. But to me there’s always been a certain joy, a certain celebration in toasting a bad movie, and oftentimes those ones are more valuable than the ones where you’re just head over heels about something.
"It can be mean but it doesn’t have to be. And bad movies help balance out the universe. Because without the bad, what does it mean to be truly great?”
RICHARD LAWSON, chief critic, Vanity Fair
“The most depressing films in the bad-movie canon are the ones that lay waste to genuine talent and to meaningful legacy. Which is the terrible intersection where 2018's ‘THE HAPPYTIME MURDERS’ finds itself, a puerile and noxious film about profane puppets doing bad things, made by a scion of the Henson dynasty.
“Great performers like Melissa McCarthy and Maya Rudolph are forced to debase themselves in service of a movie brash and dumb enough to think it's making a political point. Pure misery from start to finish — though, admittedly a little fun to write about.”
PAM POWELL, Ebertfest regular co-hosts ‘Reel Talk with Chuck and Pam’
“For those of you who know me, it’ll come as no surprise that one of the worst movies in recent memory is a superhero one: ‘DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS.’ Here and there, a movie in this genre shocks me and winds up actually entertaining me thanks to clever writing; humor, especially the self-deprecating kind; and the understanding that there’s no reason to have chaotic fight scenes last more than 20 minutes.
"These gems include 'Guardians of the Galaxy,' 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' and 'Shazam' — and that’s about it. 'Doctor Strange' is at the bottom of the heap as it hits all the wrong notes, making it as discordant as a first-year children’s orchestra performance on the first day.
"My apologies to all those young violinists out there for this harsh comparison. Don’t worry: You, unlike 'Doctor Strange,' will improve.
“With Benedict Cumberbatch in the lead role and previous performances as this character, I expected so much more. What I got was the student who graduated summa cum laude from the School of Overacting. The convoluted 'story' — yes, quotes are a necessity here — meanders blindly and superficially amidst non-stop explosions and fighting from the opening scene.
"It couldn’t end quickly enough and of course, in true superhero style, the movie was an agonizing two hours and six minutes long.
“While I would love to skip all movies in this genre, I know there will be a gem or two that I would be remiss for having missed. And this is why I continue to go and write reviews. To be perfectly honest, it’s rather fun — more than watching the movie — to write these reviews describing this particular film as falling flatter than a pancake and as flavorless as one without butter and maple syrup.
"Perhaps I was also a little hungry when I saw the film.”
RICHARD BRODY, film critic for The New Yorker since 1999
“It won't be easy to compare notes on the worst movie I've reviewed, because it was never released in the U.S.: Louis C.K.'s second feature, 'I LOVE YOU, DADDY,’ which was pulled from the schedule by its distributor in the wake of allegations by five women of the filmmaker's sexual misconduct.
“What's surprising is that it took such reports to enlighten the company — and, for that matter, many critics who'd raved about the film after its première two months earlier, at the Toronto Film Festival — as to the movie's unworthiness.
"I saw it several weeks before its planned release and before the allegations emerged, and I found the movie repellent, an artistic misdeed in itself: the story of a middle-aged filmmaker, played by C.K., whose 17-year-old daughter ostensibly proves her feminist bona fides to him by running off with a 68-year-old man, of that filmmaker's seemingly innocent affair with an actress in his employ, of his endless laments of the betrayals and aggressions that he has endured at the hands of women.
“It's a work that reeks with visceral hatred of women and offers gaslighting distortions regarding the nature of feminism, Orwellian suggestions of depravity as virtue and predation as liberation, all couched in suave black-and-white images and witty dialogue.
"Just to recall it is to feel that skin-crawling revulsion all over again; readers, consider yourselves lucky to have been spared.”
MATT SINGER, ScreenCrush.com editor/critic and author of the upcoming ‘Opposable Thumbs: How Siskel & Ebert Changed Movies Forever’
“Freelance film critics, like beggars, can’t be choosers. Staff writers typically pick the movies they want to write about, leaving the dregs they’d prefer to skip to freelancers. That’s how I wound up reviewing the epically awful ‘BUCKY LARSON: BORN TO BE A STAR.’ Nobody else writing for Time Out New York at the time was desperate enough for assignments to agree to watch it.
“As a general rule, Hollywood studios will screen anything for critics at least once. If they refuse to show something in advance, it can only mean one of two things: Either the film is terrible, or the film is so singularly bizarre that the studio thinks it is terrible. Sadly, ‘Bucky Larson,’ a movie about an impossibly naive man-child who attempts to become a porn star, fell firmly into the former category.
“Since there were no advance screenings, I had to buy a ticket to the first showing on opening day in September of 2011. Imagine the sort of person who buys a ticket to see ‘Bucky Larson’ at 11 a.m. on a Friday morning. I’ll tell you the sort of person: Film critics on assignment, and lunatics.
"And so several other journalists, a few sad-looking, lonely people and me all convened at the Regal Cinemas on Court Street in Brooklyn for this momentous cinematic event.
“‘Bucky Larson’ played to 97 minutes of uninterrupted silence. Then we all, critic and lunatic alike, filed out of the theater. The review I wrote is still online; I called ‘Bucky Larson’ ‘dire, soul-crushing stuff.’
"But I will say this much for it. When you asked me to name the worst thing I ever reviewed, it was the obvious, immediate choice.”
NELL MINOW, Ebertfest 23 festival guest and RogerEbert.com contributing editor
“I can almost always find something to like even in the worst movie, with one exception, and that is a movie that condescends to the audience, with an attitude of 'we know this is manipulative junk but ticket buyers will enjoy it.'
“That can apply to Oscar-winners like ‘MILLION DOLLAR BABY’; documentaries like ‘IRREPLACEABLE,’ which should be called ‘Indefensible’; superhero movies — ‘MORBIUS’ was bore-bi-ous; beloved stars — we love him but stay away from Robin Williams’ ‘PATCH ADAMS’ and ‘RV’; and indies like ‘LADY OF THE HOUSE,’ which is not just atrociously incompetent; it is offensive in its treatment of the African-American characters.
“As my radio listeners know, two or three times I year I invoke what I call the 'GOTHIKA rule,' inspired by another one on my all-time worst list. The rule is that if a movie has a truly horrible ending, I will reveal it to anyone who sends me an email. Some films on the ‘Gothika rule’ list are: ‘Gothika,' of course, along with ‘ADRIFT’ and ‘THE FORGOTTEN.’
“Anyone who still wants to know the ending to those films, just let me know.”
TIM GRIERSON, Mattoon native, senior U.S. critic for Screen International, cohost of film podcast Grierson & Leitch
"When I think about what the worst movie I ever reviewed was, my mind doesn't go to films that made me angry but, rather, ones that depressed me beyond words.
"A truly terrible film drains my soul, its inanity leaving me utterly despondent. So I'd have to go with 'THE EMOJI MOVIE,' which came out in the summer of 2017. It represents the absolute nadir of gaudy-colored, witless, overly busy animated movies aimed at children. It reminds you just how special Pixar is when you consider how other, inferior animation companies so willingly play down to their young audience, assuming kids have no curiosity about the world and just need bright, sparkly images to keep them entertained.
"And perhaps worst of all, it features James Corden.
“I don't really enjoy writing severely negative reviews. I have colleagues who have great fun blasting woeful films, but I find the experience painful — it forces me to relive the experience of sitting through dreck, and who wants to remember that?
“It's become fashionable for online outlets to compile the 10 harshest takedowns of a bad movie, which can inspire critics to pull out their most vicious lines so they can be included in those pieces. But when a movie panders so shamelessly and is as cynical as 'The Emoji Movie,' whose storyline practically serves as an extended ad for companies like Facebook and Spotify, it's not cathartic for me to write something really scathing.
"Honestly, I'm in too much despair. The whole time I'm thinking, How can a movie be such a vapid piece of corporate product? Why do audiences accept such uninspired junk? And how soon before I never have to think about this garbage ever again?”
HANNAH STRONG, Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic, Little White Lies digital editor
“Every so often, a real piece of work comes along, and the most glaring example I can think of is Daniel Espinosa's ‘MORBIUS’ from 2022.
"Superhero cinema has been on the decline for some time now, but this dire vampire flick really represents a new low, featuring a flat, disengaged performance from Jared Leto, a hammy villain in Matt Smith, and some of the worst special effects a blockbuster has put out in years.
"For me, 'Morbius' is a cynical slice of big-studio filmmaking — no artistic flair, no imagination, just a soulless attempt to cash in on existing IP and popular comic book characters. And it's not just my cynical critic brain; the downturn we've seen since for superhero movies suggests audiences are growing tired too."
MANOHLA DARGIS, chief film critic, The New York Times
“I've been reviewing movies for a very long time and, of course, I've written my share of pans. Yet no one movie stands out as the worst. I wish — kind of, maybe — that there was a 'BROWN BUNNY' in my life that I could rant about, but, unlike our dear Roger, I actually liked and respected that movie.
"In general, I am more offended by mediocre movies than bad ones, which I guess sounds strange. But at least the truly bad movies tend to give you something to write about, which isn't true of the blah, lazy, dull, mediocre movies. Writing about those movies requires real effort, which I greatly resent.”