Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Windy with a few showers possible. High 46F. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening mixing with snow showers overnight. Low near 35F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 40%. Higher wind gusts possible.