Top of the Morning, April 20, 2022

mural

Community volunteers, L-R-Cameron Raab, Champaign, Elsie Hedgspeth, Mahomet, Janet Soesbe, St. Joseph and Saba Manetti-Tesfaye, Urbana, paint the base of a third mural on 201 W. Green in Urbana on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. Artist Langston Allston will come and complete the mural after he is finished with the other two murals on the Cunningham Township building.

 Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
Listen to this article
Langston Allston
Langston Allston, right, preps volunteer artists Dana Yun, left, and Rashmi Ghonasgi for work on a mural on the walls of Cunningham Township Supervisor’s Office on Tuesday in Urbana.
Dana Yun, left, and Rashmi Ghonasgi

Dana Yun remembers the first mural that caught her attention. It was on a wall inside Barkstall Elementary in Champaign, where she was a student with an interest in art.

On Tuesday, it was Yun’s turn to help create a mural of her own. She joined her friend and fellow University of Illinois student Rashmi Ghonasgi in downtown Urbana to work on an eye-catching project playing out on the east and west walls of the Cunningham Township Supervisor’s Office.

“It’s super cool knowing you helped with something so beautiful,” said Yun, a Champaign Central grad.

Of the many murals in C-U completed by Langston Allston, this one is unique. His designs — people sharing a book on one side and a guitar on the other — were a result of community input solicited by The Urbana Free Library. Much of the painting, too, was done by more than 20 locals, who signed up for shifts under the helpful eye of Allston.

Allston, a 30-year-old Uni High and UI grad, is happy to share the workload — and credit. “It’s an ownership thing: It gives them a stake in it, and that’s a great feeling,” he said.

Living in New Orleans, Allston accepted the library’s pitch and will take part in Friday’s 11:30 a.m. ribbon-cutting on Green Street. The chance to visit his parents — Nancy and Harold — was a bonus. “Libraries are great — I love them,” he said. “And more murals sounds great to me.”

mural

So many community members showed up to help, that a third wall — at 201 W. Green — was painted on Tuesday.

Funding came from a City of Urbana Arts and Culture Grant and The Urbana Free Library Foundation. Participation came from — well — everywhere.

“It’s been wonderful to see,” the library’s Lauren Chambers said. “It’s a unique opportunity for the community. How often do you get to paint on a wall and do it legitimately and not get in trouble?”

A mural created by artist Langston Allston and community volunteers painted on the east side of the Cunningham Township building in Urbana. Tuesday, April 19, 2022.
Artist Langston Allston puts the finishing touches on a mural he and community volunteers painted on the west side of the Cunningham Township building in Urbana. He was working on Tuesday, April 19, 2022.