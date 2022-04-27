Top of the Morning, April 27, 2022
#KidsDoingGoodThings Ty Andracke, a courageous 7-year-old who was diagnosed with leukemia a year ago, will throw out the first pitch before Mahomet-Seymour High School’s baseball game at 11 a.m. Saturday. “I think Ty will go with the fastball,” M-S coach Nic DiFilippo said. “Ty is a fighter, and he will attack the situation.” The “Strikeout Cancer” event — featuring a BBQ lunch, 50-50 raffle and special uniforms worn by the home team — is the latest to benefit Ty and his family. His dad, Eric, is a teacher and coach in the district. After the Bulldogs won a regional title in ‘21, they sent Ty an autographed jersey “to make sure he knew we were thinking of him,” DiFilippo said. “This is also about our players to learn that we have the responsibility to help others when we see a need. It helps us also talk about the important things in life. We have been able to discuss with the guys how to handle bad at-bats or plays in the field, and they are not the end of the world. “There are people who are facing real issues in the world, and an error in a high school baseball game is not the worst moment in life.”
