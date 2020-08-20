It’s a bummer that CU’s Got Talent, a helpful, lively fundraiser put on by Champaign West Rotary, won’t take place in 2021. But co-founder and Co-chairman Mike Hirschi said Wednesday that “we’re not killing the event,” adding that he’s penciled in its return for February 2022 at the Virginia Theatre in Champaign.
In its five years, CU’s Got Talent has generated $182,000, with $166,000 already back in the community, Hirschi said.
Proceeds from February’s show accounted for much of the chapter’s $10,000 contribution to a Champaign County Rotary Responds Fund that this week donated $37,000 to provide distance-learning supplies for children in need (we’ll have more in Saturday’s News-Gazette). Champaign Rotary chipped in $25,000, and individual Rotarians added another $2,000.
Moved to the Virginia in 2019, CU’s Got Talent lets locals take the stage to sing, dance and perform.
“We’ve been successful with it,” Hirschi said. “I don’t see us terminating it. I see us, after five years, figuring out a way to do it bigger and better than before.”