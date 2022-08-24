Jim Rossow
Vice President of News
Jim Rossow is vice president of news at The News-Gazette. His email is jrossow@news-gazette.com.
We’ll have more on this weekend’s Mahomet Music Festival in Friday’s special section, Meeting Minutes & More. Until then …
Board members of the Mahomet Community Emergence Fund will be at downtown’s Freedom Plaza at 6 a.m. Sunday to clean up. It’s Year 1 of a relationship that festival chairman Dave Parsons
- was thrilled to form.
“It’s a win for us and a win for the community,” he said.
The fund was established during the pandemic to “help meet practical needs for residents in need.”
“If someone needs help with rent or fixing the water heater or getting a car repaired or whatever the case might be, that’s what it’s for,” board member and Cornbelt Fire Protection District Chief John Koller said.
The cleanup crew includes Koller, Leah Wenger, Sean Widener, Jill Kyle, Darwyn Boston and ANDREA DECKER. In return, Parsons said a donation will be made to the fund.
“We’re certainly willing to get our hands dirty,” Koller said, “and not just hold our hands out.”
The festival is an important fundraiser for the Mahomet Lions Club, which has been operating the popular beer tents since 2007. More than two dozen members will be serving cold ones Friday and Saturday with “all of the funds raised going back into the community,” the club’s George Castor said. The club’s most recent project: Barber Park, scheduled for completion in early 2023.
Trending Videos
Find a local business
Trending Recipes
Latest News
- Biden announces nearly $3B in new military aid for Ukraine
- Former Don Moyer Boys & Girls Club head back on job as search for new director on
- Good buddies to be among veterans on military honor flight
- UI alums launch digital trading cards for Illini athletes
- Panda twins born in China as species struggles for survival
- Uvalde school board to consider firing district police chief
- Correction: Cineworld-Possible Bankruptcy story
- Finland's leader apologizes for party photo at summer home
- Area history, Aug. 24, 2022
- Top of the Morning, Aug. 24, 2022
Most Popular
Articles
- Sign of trouble at Champaign intersection?
- Guatemalans indicted for allegedly forcing children to work for them
- Bruce Vedder
- McKinley Field neighbor: 'There is absolutely a happy medium to be found here'
- Kathy's #Mailbag, Aug. 19, 2022
- Good Morning, Illini Nation: Transfer recruiting with a purpose
- Champaign dry cleaner operators longing to retire
- Tate | The great transfer debate
- Good Morning, Illini Nation: Coleman Hawkins' important summer
- Urbana man accused of breaking into women's Campustown apartment as they slept, stealing items