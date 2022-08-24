We’ll have more on this weekend’s Mahomet Music Festival in Friday’s special section, Meeting Minutes & More. Until then …

Board members of the Mahomet Community Emergence Fund will be at downtown’s Freedom Plaza at 6 a.m. Sunday to clean up. It’s Year 1 of a relationship that festival chairman Dave Parsons

  • was thrilled to form.

“It’s a win for us and a win for the community,” he said.

The fund was established during the pandemic to “help meet practical needs for residents in need.”

“If someone needs help with rent or fixing the water heater or getting a car repaired or whatever the case might be, that’s what it’s for,” board member and Cornbelt Fire Protection District Chief John Koller said.

The cleanup crew includes Koller, Leah Wenger, Sean Widener, Jill Kyle, Darwyn Boston and ANDREA DECKER. In return, Parsons said a donation will be made to the fund.

“We’re certainly willing to get our hands dirty,” Koller said, “and not just hold our hands out.”

The festival is an important fundraiser for the Mahomet Lions Club, which has been operating the popular beer tents since 2007. More than two dozen members will be serving cold ones Friday and Saturday with “all of the funds raised going back into the community,” the club’s George Castor said. The club’s most recent project: Barber Park, scheduled for completion in early 2023.

