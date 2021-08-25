Top of the Morning, Aug. 25, 2021
Dave Parsons remembers the early days of the Mahomet Music Festival, when “it was basically a tent and bales of hay.”
It will look a tad different this weekend.
“I never dreamed it’d be like this,” said Parsons, festival chairman for 15 years. “We’re ready to take it to the next level.”
On Monday, Parsons joined us at the expanded site of the party, a vast green space in downtown Mahomet. A couple years ago, the village bought four properties there and demolished the houses, allowing events like the music festival to stretch out.
The new look was supposed to debut in 2020, but COVID-19 ruined those plans.
This year’s festival — including beer tents run by the fundraisers at the Mahomet Lions Club — kicks off at 5 p.m. Friday.
The increased room allows for big acts like Jordan Davis (9:30 p.m. Saturday) to play the main stage and local talent to strut their stuff on a second stage (1p.m. Saturday).
Parsons (Mahomet-Seymour Class of 1987) said there will be four tour buses on hand — a first — with hopes of next year “bringing in acts that take a semi-truck,” he said. “That’s our next step, and we’re getting there.”