Ellen Lin and friends have come a long way since COVID-19 knocked their indoor dancing routine for a loop. Early on, the co-owner of the Regent Ballroom and a few others would assemble near a trash can in the parking lot at the Savoy Recreation Center, play music on their phones and “dumpster dance,” she said.
“We were just improvising,” she said.
On Saturday morning, the location was different, the crowd was bigger and the music was louder. For the second consecutive weekend, Ellen and her husband hosted line-dancing in the Regent’s parking lot.
With David Lin serving as DJ and speakers blaring, a group of about 20 got in a lively, 45-minute, 10-song, socially distanced workout across the street from The Windsor of Savoy.
Cement doesn’t compare to the 5,000-square-foot wooden floor inside the Regent. Still, “this is a way to be safe,” Ellen said.
The outdoors line-dancing will continue on Saturdays as long as the weather cooperates. Enthusiasm is not a problem.
“We have a great community of people who know each other and miss each other,” Ellen said. “Just being in close proximity again is the best part of it.”