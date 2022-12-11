Mark Williams didn’t exactly audition for his key role at today’s Holiday In Whoville at the Virginia Theatre.
He was working as an usher at the event a few years back when the person scheduled to play the Grinch was a no-show. “They asked me if I could put on the costume even if it’s just for a half-hour,” Williams said. “I said, ‘Sure, why not?’ Now they keep having me back.”
Once an emergency fill-in, the 67-year-old Champaign man — a 25-year Virginia volunteer — looks forward to his pot-bellied role each December. He’ll be downtown today starting at noon ahead of four showings of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” on the very big screen.
“I’m just kind of there. I walk around and don’t speak which is a big plus because I don’t have anything clever to say,” he said.
His main role: posing for photos. “Everyone wants a picture with the Grinch,” he said.
Even the younger set … eventually.
“One of the fun things is the kids, when they first see me, start to cry and get scared and don’t want anything to do with me,” he said. “But after (the movie) they run up to me and give me a big hug. They realize the Grinch is a good guy.”