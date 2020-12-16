It was unseasonably warm last week when opera star Nathan Gunn & Co. performed outside the windows of cooped-up residents at Clark-Lindsey Village (above) and The Windsor of Savoy. But they would have done it in a blizzard, too.
“We were determined to sing for them come rain, snow or shine,” Gunn said.
Gunn and his wife, Julie, and daughter, Jordan, joined talented UI types Michael Tilley, Sarah Wigley, Dawn Harris, Andy Megill and Maureen Reagan to sing holiday favorites for more than
2½ hours in Urbana and Savoy.
“The residents were the most appreciative audience I have ever encountered,” Nathan Gunn said. “They opened their doors and windows just to listen to our singing. We got a few requests, but mostly they just wanted to listen. Our mission was to let them know that they are loved and not forgotten.”
The chance to sing was therapeutic, too, in what has been a difficult pandemic stretch for all involved.
“I think it’s important for all your readers to know just how bad it is for the performing arts,” Gunn said. “There is no work for anyone right now. Contracts from most performing arts organizations were not honored because they couldn’t sell tickets. I worry that a generation of artists, certainly the ones who were in the midst of their careers, will never recover. It’s that bad.
“So, for those who read this and feel like making a charitable contribution to something this holiday season, think of the arts organizations in their community and the artists themselves. They certainly could use the support and the knowledge that people care.”