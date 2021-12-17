Top of the Morning, Dec. 17, 2021
Kate Cox didn’t just pass on her theatrical skills to her oldest daughter.
Allie got her Madrigals dress, too.
The heartwarming family tradition was on display at Danville High’s 46th Madigrals dinner earlier this month at St. James United Methodist Church. Allie took the stage each night wearing the Renaissance dress that Mom (DHS Class of ‘99) sported all four years she took part in the high school’s holiday staple.
Kate’s mom, Darlene Halloran, had kept the dress — made in the costume shop at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts — all these years. When Allie, a freshman, became Madrigals-eligible, Kate asked if she’d be interested in wearing it. You bet, the 14-year-old said.
“I love that the kids love doing the same things we did,” Kate said.
Allie and her twin brother, Aidan, were among dozens of students to make this year’s in-person Madrigals experience a successful one (more in today’s High School Confidential).
Kate and her husband, Mike, and youngest child, Erin, were joined by extended family to soak it all in.
“To watch them up there, singing the same songs we sang … it was a full-circle moment,” Kate said. “When I was a little kid growing up in Danville, it was something I dreamed of doing. Seeing the tradition come around to a new generation was something special.
“We were beaming with pride. There were a few tears, too.”