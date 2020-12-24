Top of the Morning, Dec. 24, 2020
Stepping in for Brian Barnhart on “A Penny For Your Thoughts” this morning: Ann Rhoton, who will spin her favorite Christmas tunes from 9 to 11 a.m. on WDWS 1400-AM.
Rhoton has emerged as a Christmas Eve radio regular.
“I guess you could call it a tradition,” she said. “I try to do something a little different or new each time I do it.”
She’s taking requests at 217-356-9397. A preview:
1. “A Holly Jolly Christmas.” Burl Ives was born in Hunt City, an unincorporated town in Jasper County. The Burl Ives Studio Hall was built in his honor at Eastern Illinois, which he attended.
2. “All I Want For Christmas is my Two Front Teeth.” First recorded by Spike Jones and his City Slickers, the vocals were performed by George Rock, a trumpeter from Farmer City.
3. “Mr. Santa” by Suzy Bogguss, a native of Aledo.
4. “Blue Christmas” and “If I Get Home on Christmas Day.” Fans of Rhoton’s “Standard Time” on Sundays know Elvis Presley is her favorite singer — and that the King loved Christmas.
5. “White Christmas.” Bing Crosby’s chart-topper was No. 1 from Oct. 25, 1942, through Jan. 9, 1943.