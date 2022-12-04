Jim Rossow
Vice President of News
Jim Rossow is vice president of news at The News-Gazette. His email is jrossow@news-gazette.com.
As Tricia Stiller writes in today’s News-Gazette (C-10), the community members and students involved in “A Christmas Story” at Parkland College Theatre do a wonderful job on stage.
There’s good stuff happening in the Harold and Jean Miner Theatre lobby, too.
In addition to a Toys for Tots drive (right), Parkland is raising money for its theater program by raffling off a 40-inch-tall replica of the iconic leg lamp that had a starring and jarring role in the 1983 holiday classic.
“It’s a great piece to add to your front window,” Parkland’s HeatherAnn Layman said. “It’s definitely a statement piece.”
Layman and her crew drummed up the clever idea to benefit the 30 students involved in theater. For $5 — or five tickets for $20 — you can enter to win the lamp, which is on display at the box office.
The promotion was introduced at intermission of Thursday’s opening show and well-received. “Everybody raced up (to the lobby),” Layman said.
There are four more performances of “A Christmas Story” — today and Dec. 9-11 — at which you can enter to win the lamp (tickets available online and at the box office). Cast members will draw the lucky ticket at the end of the final show.
