Wednesday’s episode of “Marrying Millions” on Lifetime (9 p.m. C-U time) will include a Savoy wedding planner.
Amanda Jean traveled to Springfield last September for taping of the one-hour show, now in its second season. “It was a cool experience,” Jean said, “and a fun opportunity to be a part of.”
A California native, Jean picked Champaign County to launch her own business — Inspire Your Wedding & Events — in May 2019. Talent and networking landed her a spot on “Marrying Millions,” which “follows relationships where one partner is incredibly wealthy and the other is definitively not, leading the couple to face intense scrutiny from family and friends and questions about whether it’s true love … or true love of the money and lavish lifestyles.”
Jean, 34, is curious how her role will play out on TV. “How will I look? How will I sound?” she said.
On Wednesday, Jean wlll join her parents — in town from California just in time for a blizzard — for a watch party at her aunt’s house in Brocton. Follow Jean on Instagram (@letyouinspireyou) for her post-show take.
The wedding planning business, like so many others, has taken a hit during COVID-19. The chance for TV work was a welcome distraction for Jean.
“It was a nice little shining light,” Jean said. “I was definitely nervous, but not as nervous as I thought I’d be.”