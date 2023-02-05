Already a three-time winner in Champaign County Camera Club’s Best In Show Print Competition, 14-year-old Nathaniel Menanteau admits he’s not even the best photographer in his family.

“My dad is,” he said. “He showed me how to do everything.”

Nathaniel’s photo of best friend Jevan Juday — titled “Track Star” — is on the cover of today’s A&E section (D-2) and on display at Lincoln Square in Urbana. The image is the latest gem from the well-rounded eighth-grader at Urbana Middle School.

“Taking photos has become part of his identity,” said his father, Felipe. His mother, Claudia, said “it’s something that is natural for him.”

Felipe said Nathaniel’s interest in photography was sparked during the early stages of the pandemic, when the two teamed for a project that had them taking black-and-white portraits of 20 families they knew — “from a distance outside their houses,” Felipe said. “We rode our bikes.”

In May 2022, the Menanteaus hosted an outdoor party involving the participants and their framed portraits (top).

A gifted musician and athlete, Nathaniel said that while he enjoys photography, it’s not something he’ll pursue professionally.

“But I’ll definitely keep doing it,” he said.

Trending Videos