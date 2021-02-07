For a look at the winners of this year’s Champaign County Camera Club’s Best In Show Print Competition, flip to A&E Extra (D-1).
Better yet, visit the west wing of Lincoln Square Mall in Urbana. That’s where the club and its many volunteers have on display hundreds of photos submitted in Year 20 of a visually appealing contest.
“It astounds me how many really good photographers there are locally,” club member Al Wehrmann said. “Every year I’m reminded of that.”
Best In Show was Introduced by former Urbana Mayor Hiram Paley as a way to spark interest in the club and highlight the talent level in and around C-U. We’re happy to chip in by publishing the winning photos every year in The News-Gazette.
There have been 9,057 submissions over 20 years, Janet Soesbe said. She knows. The Urbana Park District’s community program manager has been involved since Day 1, making sure every 11-by-14 image is displayed properly.
See for yourself through Feb. 14 at Lincoln Square, which is open 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. on weekdays and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends.