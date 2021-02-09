Lyndsey Groth’s photo on display this week at Urbana’s Lincoln Square Mall pretty much sums up 2020. It published in Sunday’s News-Gazette and won the “People” category in the Champaign County Camera Club’s Best In Show competition.
“I made this photo when I found my fiance, Dan Wild, stress-napping during the coronavirus lockdown in April 2020,” she said. “This was back when we were glued to the news and washing our groceries and had no idea it would last this long.”
Groth, a content strategist at Pixo in Urbana, is a talented freelance photographer who remembers how she first became interested: “Too much Teen People magazine in the ‘90s, probably.”
Her award-winner is appropriately titled “In Quarantine.”
“It became part of a series of images I made last spring that all feel like this: a mix of bleak and absurd,” she said. “I think I was trying to find some — any — humor in hard times.”
For more, visit lyndseygroth.com.