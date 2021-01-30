Some of the actors in Urbana High School’s virtual rendition of “The Laramie Project” weren’t in the same room when they filmed their portion of the performance, but with clever staging and editing, they’re hoping the audience doesn’t notice.
“Because this is a programmed show, we had to keep a thematic background,” director Alyssa Pavlakis said, “so we ended up sending the cameras home with the kids with the boom mic, with the ring light, and we made a portable background for them to take home with them with an LED backlight in it to make it look like they were on stage.”
The show, which is about the reaction to the 1998 murder of gay University of Wyoming student Matthew Shepard, will be streamed from Thursday to Saturday. Tickets are available at showtix4u.com.
This isn’t the first digital show put on by Urbana High’s theater department. In November, it put on its yearly variety show, called “Muthvash.” This one is different, because it’s a cohesive show.
Sophomore editor Amelia Gimbel, who is joined by freshman Brianne Wefel, said she learned from the last one. While it’s been a complicated project to put together, both Gimbel and Pavlakis are pleased with the results so far.
“It’s going well,” Gimbel said. “While there may have been trip ups about where footage is going or whether the microphone was even on while recording, I think we’ve found a way to put all of the footage together into an appealing, exciting show.”