Mr. Mertle’s junkyard stood out right away to 7-year-old “Sandlot” superfan Theo Schoeplein-Leff of Urbana.

His submission to last week’s edition of ”Who Lives Here?” — complete with pictures of his Halloween costume inspired by Benny “The Jet” Rodriguez — allowed him to claim victory in our weekly contest (A-9).

“The Sandlot isn’t one of my favorite movies; it is my favorite movie,” Theo said. “I like all the scenes, but definitely my favorite scene is Benny pickling The Beast.”

He’s seen the 1993 cult classic too many times to count; up to 20 or 25 times by his own estimation, though his father, Ben Leff, estimates a more realistic six or seven viewings.

It’s difficult for Theo to pin down the many reasons why he likes the film, but the characters’ ability to work as a team mirrors the reasons he enjoys playing baseball.

“I like getting grounders, getting hits and most definitely cheering on my teammates,” he said.

He looks like a cast member in his costume, which his dad helped put together. The custom-made jersey came from an online shop, and a pair of jeans perfectly fit the film’s nostalgic feel.

With Halloween still 107 days away, there’s plenty of time to track down the one missing component: a Los Angeles Dodgers hat.

“Benny is my favorite character,” Theo said. “He’s really nice, like (when he helps) Smalls.”

