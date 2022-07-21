Jim Rossow
Vice President of News
Jim Rossow is vice president of news at The News-Gazette. His email is jrossow@news-gazette.com.
We were happy to supply stage props for this weekend’s return of Urbana Park District’s Youth Summer Theatre.
Joanna Wright and her son, Gideon (who plays “Crutchie”), visited our newsroom to pick up stacks of The News-Gazette print editions that will be easy to spot when ‘Newsies’ — based on the New York City’s newsboy strike of 1899 — plays out at Parkland College’s Harold and Jean Miner Theatre.
It’s the program’s 30th season but first in front of an audience since the pre-pandemic days of 2019.
“We’re absolutely excited to be back with some sense of normalcy,” director Katie Odom said.
Usually open to performers between 7 and 18 years old, Odom made sure to invite those who aged out during the pandemic delay. The response has been terrific, she said, with cast and crew putting in long hours since April.
Showtimes: 7 p.m. today, 7 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
