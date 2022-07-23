Top of the Morning: July 23, 2022
Several families turned out to the Boneyard Creek Crossing in Urbana last weekend to see a Shakespearian play adapted for younger audiences.
”Much Ado About Nothing” became “Much Ado About Quite A Lot” and was performed by the Illinois Shakespeare Festival’s Theater for Young Audiences.
”There’s not one wise man among 20 who will praise himself,” Shakespeare wrote in the original play. But the crowd of roughly 40 who gathered to watch the adaptation had plenty of nice things to say about the performers, who hold the production at various stops across central Illinois.
”We had a lot of strong response, like laughter,” said Rachel Storm, Urbana arts and culture coordinator. “Many people drive out to Bloomington to see (them) perform in their space, but to have them here was a real treat.”
Similar performances may be in store for Urbana’s parks in the future as part of the city’s arts and culture plan.
”We don’t limit ourselves to any particular creative sector,” Storm said. “And we really like to showcase the full scope and diversity of local arts and culture in Urbana. And that really includes theatrical arts.”
The performance launched a busy week for the arts in the city as a new mural was unveiled at 25 O’Clock Brewing Company on Thursday. The vibrant creation by local artist Lisa Kesler is titled “Summer Rhythm.”
”It’s really just a celebration of our vibrant downtown summer in Urbana,” Storm said. “And it leaves a lot to the imagination. So a lot of the shapes and the abstract lines in it really invite the viewer to interpret for themselves what they see in the mural and in its celebration of life and culture.”