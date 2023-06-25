Leland Sklar was as good with his camera as he was with his guitar on Friday.
Before taking the stage with Lyle Lovett and his Large Band, the legendary bassist shared on his popular YouTube channel a tour of the Virginia Theatre. Starting and ending at Roger Ebert’s statue, Sklar spent 15 minutes raving about the Virginia, especially taken by the ceilings (watch the video here).
“It’s gorgeous, beautiful, stunning,” he said.
While accompanying the likes of Rod Stewart, James Taylor, Phil Collins, Kris Kristofferson, Toto, Linda Rondstadt, Dolly Parton, Daryl Hall & John Oates and Jackson Browne, Sklar enjoys giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at the venues he plays. Friday’s walkabout took place after soundcheck and — by the time the 7:30 p.m. concert start — already had thousands of views.
Lovett and Co. played for nearly three hours. During the concert, he chatted up band members, asking Sklar about his afternoon tour.
“He seemed genuinely impressed about what a gem it is,” Mitch Marlow of the Virginia Theatre said. “This is somebody that has been playing at theaters all over the country since the early ’70s.”